CHARLESTON, S.C., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGreen, a division of Sprinturf, LLC, announced the acquisition of ProLawn, a major installer of residential and commercial synthetic grass based in Los Angeles, CA. Sprinturf, in business since 1998, is a national installer of artificial turf for sports stadiums. ProGreen, in business for over 30 years, focuses on non-sports applications such as residential grass and putting greens, dog parks, playgrounds and other commercial applications.
Kevin Vincent, Vice President of ProGreen International, said, "We are happy to combine ProGreen's American manufacturing with the ProLawn sales and installation capability. ProLawn will showcase American quality and technology in all their residential and commercial installations."
Mike Clark, President of ProLawn, added, "I have spent 23 years perfecting my craft and upholding the highest quality standards. Being able to marry ProLawn's sales and services to ProGreen's American manufacturing is a dream come true and will bring true American innovation and technology to this market."
About Sprinturf/ProGreen: Sprinturf, a leading installer of artificial turf for sports stadiums since 1998, is the only North American turf company that produces all of its fibers and turf in house and in America. ProGreen, a division of Sprinturf, is a leading provider and installer of artificial turf for non-sports applications. Learn more at www.sprinturf.com; www.progreen.com.
About ProLawn: Founded in 1998 and located in Wildomar, CA, ProLawn has been a synthetic turf leader specializing in the design and installation of high-end putting greens, golf practice areas, and artificial lawns. Learn more at www.prolawnturf.com.