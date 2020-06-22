SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectorCentral.com, host of Projection Expo 2020, has identified 20 cutting-edge projector and screen products honored with its Projection Expo 2020 Best of Show Awards.
Through July 15, Projection Expo is showcasing more than 130 new products and services from 23 of the best known projector and screen manufacturers and resellers, covering the latest technology for professional installations and residential home theater.
Projection Expo Best of Show honorees (https://www.projectorcentral.com/Projection-Expo-2020-Best-of-Show-Winners.htm) were selected by ProjectorCentral's editorial staff after analyzing show entries for criteria that included:
- Notable achievement in performance specs
- Innovative or unusual technical design features that benefit usability, flexibility or efficiency of set-up, or ongoing maintenance needs
- Advantages in size, form factor, or visual design
- Unusual value at the product's assigned introductory street price
Projection Expo 2020 Best of Show Award winners are listed below. You can see the winning products and learn why it was selected by visiting the linked booth awards, also found at https://www.projectorcentral.com/Projection-Expo-2020-Best-of-Show-Winners.htm. For an interactive virtual booth map for all Projection Expo 2020 exhibitors, visit www.projectionexpo.com.
BenQ GS2 Portable Outdoor Smart Wireless Projector
BenQ EH600 Android Smart Projector
Christie Griffyn 4K32-RGB 3DLP Laser Projector
Digital Projection Satellite Modular Laser System
Draper Acumen Surface-Mount Retractable Screens
Elite ProAV TTP110UHD5-D Tripod Tab-Tension CLR/ALR Portable Screen
Epson Pro L12002QNL 4K LCD Laser Projector
Epson BrightLink 735Fi Ultra-Wide UST Interactive Laser Projector
Maxell MP-JW4001 3LCD Laser Projector
NEC UM383WL UST HLD LED Projector
NEC PX2000UL DLP Laser Installation Projector
Optoma CinemaX Pro 4K UST Laser Projector
Optoma UHD50X 4K DLP Gaming Projector
Panasonic PT-RQ35KU 3DLP Laser Projector
Panasonic PT-LRZ35 DLP LED Projector
Sony VPL-CWZ10 LCD Laser Projector
Sony VPL-PHZ12 LCD Laser Projector
VAVA 4K UST Laser Smart TV Projector
ViewSonic LS600W DLP LED Business Projector
ViewSonic X100-4K DLP LED Home Theater Projector
About ProjectorCentral
ProjectorCentral.com (https://www.projectorcentral.com) has served the projection industry with news, reviews, and powerful buying and installation tools for 21 years. ProjectorCentral's exclusive database, with specs for 11,000 projectors, and its Projection Calculator, are critical industry resources. Detailed projector reviews deliver respected opinions for home theater enthusiasts and commercial integrators and help make ProjectorCentral "The World's Largest Projector Resource™."
#projectionexpo
https://www.twitter.com/ProjectorCtl