HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PROJECTXYZ, Inc. CEO Kim Caudle Lewis has been selected as an honoree for Inc's fourth annual Female Founders 100 list. Winners selected by the magazine have each made their mark on their industry in the past year, by setting audacious goals or by achieving business milestones during one of the toughest years ever.
The Inc.'s Female Founders 100 will be available online September 28 and on newsstands on October 5. The final list honors entrepreneurs of every age, background, and geography—from very early-stage founders with world-changing ideas to women who have taken companies public, sold them to big buyers, or spent decades building and running their businesses.
For selection of the honorees, Inc. editors and writers went through thousands of impressive applications that revealed how so many female founders triumphed in a year filled with challenges. The result is an incredible list of founders who have improvised, adapted, and made something from nothing. They join game-changing past honorees Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Shonda Rhimes, and more. Taken together, they represent the female-led future of business.
"The 100 women highlighted on this list are inspiring, creative, tenacious, and trailblazing role models in entrepreneurship. What's more is they were able to achieve success during one of the toughest years ever. That's something certainly worth celebrating," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.
PROJECTXYZ CEO Kim Caudle Lewis stated, "I'm deeply honored to be selected and to share the spotlight among some of the best and brightest female entrepreneurs. These ladies continue to be trailblazers and role models across America by leading innovative companies in a vast range of global industries, including tech, retail, finance, fitness, health care, consumer products, food, and more. "
To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders
About PROJECTXYZ, Inc.
Founded by CEO Kim Caudle Lewis and President Larry E. Lewis, Jr in 2002, PROJECTXYZ provides solutions in engineering, logistics, technical services, manufacturing, international foreign military sales, and broadcast media. PROJECTXYZ's 300 employees support customers worldwide to include US Department of Defense organizations, major OEMs, automotive suppliers, and businesses which require television broadcasting services and advertising. For more information visit http://www.PROJECTXYZ.com
