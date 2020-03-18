CHICAGO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominence Advisors is excited to announce that they have partnered with Tableau to bring an industry-leading Perioperative Solution to the broader healthcare analytics space.
Prominence's Surgical Services solution provides a 360-degree view into OR operations, allowing organizations to drill into utilization, volumes, cost, and more, optimizing usage and increasing efficiency, translating to increased revenue.
"Organizations we've worked with to implement Surgical Services have seen 100% ROI in year one of use through cost avoidance, operational efficiency, and increased capacity while simultaneously improving their quality of care. We are excited to partner with Tableau to help surgery departments across the nation do more with their data to make healthcare smarter," said Bobby Bacci, CEO & Founder Prominence Advisors.
"Effective management of the surgical suite requires an understanding of all facets of care delivery including throughput, costs, and quality," says Barry P Chaiken, MD, Clinical Lead at Tableau Software. "Only through the leveraging of available clinical and administrative data using dashboards can organizations deliver their planned outcomes."
A partnership with Prominence not only provides analytics at your fingertips to make better data driven decisions, and also leverages a process for dashboard development that is repeatable, governed and trusted.
Learn more about how Prominence has accelerated Excela Health's analytics in the Periop space by enabling same-day decision making, saving thousands, and building a culture of analytics at the organization via Tableau's webinar.
About Prominence Advisors
Prominence helps healthcare organizations do more with their data to make healthcare smarter. Their analytics platform enables healthcare organizations to deliver governed self-service solutions to the enterprise 4 times faster than traditional deployment models while leveraging data from any source.
With more than 36 pre-built healthcare analytics models, Prominence can bring proven solutions and processes to jump-start your journey or provide best practices for your team to learn, leverage, and grow.
Founded by former Epic managers, Prominence also offers KLAS-leading Epic deployment services and strategic data governance products and services. Contact Prominence today to learn more: https://prominenceadvisors.com/contact-us/