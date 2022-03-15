SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the additions of Daphne M. Higgs and Teresa M.L. Tate as partners in the firm's Corporate Department. Higgs joins the firm's Technology Transactions Group in the Palo Alto office and Tate joins the firm's Mergers + Acquisitions (M&A) and Emerging Companies + Venture Capital (ECVC) Groups in the San Francisco office. Together, Higgs and Tate bring more than two decades of experience advising a wide range of entities on general corporate matters, M&A transactions, venture capital investments, and complex transactions, with a particular focus on intellectual property and emerging technologies.
Higgs and Tate join Morrison & Foerster from another leading law firm, where Higgs was a partner in the Technology Transactions & Privacy group and played an integral role in the M&A and ECVC practices. She also held multiple leadership roles, including as managing partner of the Palo Alto office and co-chair of the firm's Women of Color group. Higgs represents clients in complex technology transactions, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence, machine learning, open source, entertainment, cloud offerings, consumer products, eXtended reality, drones, and the transfer of technologies from universities. She also provides strategic IP, privacy, and data security advice on M&A and venture capital transactions.
Tate was a corporate partner in the M&A and ECVC groups at her previous firm, and served as chair of its San Francisco office's Diversity Committee. She was previously an associate at Morrison & Foerster. Tate's practice focuses on representing private and public companies in their acquisitions, dispositions, and other complex business combinations. She also represents investors and private companies in ECVC matters, spanning venture capital investments, strategic opportunities, liquidity events, and general corporate matters. Tate advises clients across a wide range of industries, including software-as-a-service, e-commerce, digital media, financial services, healthcare, consumer products, mobile applications, and autonomous vehicles.
"Daphne and Teresa are both highly accomplished lawyers from historically underrepresented groups who bring deep knowledge of the technology industry to the firm. Working as a team, they will have an immediate impact for our clients and platform, further expanding our transactional capabilities across M&A, venture capital financings, technology transactions, and strategic IP counseling," said Eric McCrath, co-chair of Morrison & Foerster's Global Corporate Department. "Additionally, Daphne and Teresa's leadership in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion will greatly benefit the firm, and aligns with our own values and commitment in these vital areas."
"I am drawn to Morrison & Foerster's superior technology sector capabilities and the breadth of experience within the firm's Technology Transactions Group, all of which are a natural fit for the complex transactional nature of my practice. I look forward to growing my practice here in the Bay Area and working with my colleagues across the firm to help guide our clients through their strategic business challenges," said Higgs.
"Morrison & Foerster's global reach, combined with its strategic vision and deep bench of talented attorneys, translates into an exceptional client service platform. In addition, the firm's collaborative culture and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion are well-recognized in the industry," said Tate. "I am excited to rejoin the firm."
Higgs and Tate are admitted to practice in California.
