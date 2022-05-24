Skinner's addition underscores continued strategic expansion of firm's global litigation capabilities; sixteenth litigation partner to join since January 2021, and eighth so far this year
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Peter M. Skinner as a partner in the firm's Securities Litigation, Enforcement, and Investigations + White-Collar Defense Group, based in New York. Skinner brings over 20 years of experience to Morrison Foerster, both in private practice and as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Over the course of his career, he has tried 15 cases and argued 18 appeals. Skinner's arrival underscores the continued expansion of Morrison Foerster's market-leading litigation capabilities, including the addition of former 21st Century Fox Deputy General Counsel and SDNY AUSA, Brian Michael, earlier this month.
Skinner joins Morrison Foerster from another global law firm, where he has practiced since 2015 and most recently served as head of its Global Investigations and White-Collar Defense Group. He focuses his practice on white-collar defense, corporate internal investigations, and complex civil litigation. Skinner has handled a wide variety of high-profile criminal and civil matters, representing clients in DOJ, SEC, and other regulatory investigations, overseeing headline-grabbing antitrust cases both for defendants and plaintiffs, and representing tech startups in various matters.
Prior to this private practice role, Skinner was as an AUSA for the SDNY for 11 years, serving in both the Civil and Criminal Divisions. Within the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office, Skinner served as a senior prosecutor in the Terrorism and International Narcotics Unit and the Organized Crime Unit. He gained extensive experience prosecuting international money-laundering crimes and helped develop the prosecution of trade-based money-laundering. Skinner also frequently investigated global and U.S. criminal organizations, and he regularly coordinated with law enforcement officials in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Within the Civil Division, Skinner handled a variety of complex civil matters, including False Claims Act cases, and advised the intelligence community on litigation affecting national security.
"Peter is a seasoned lawyer who brings a special combination of substantial government experience in both civil and criminal matters in the SDNY—which is widely considered as one of the most active offices for significant white-collar prosecutions in the U.S.—together with a proven track record in private practice," said Morrison Foerster's Litigation Department Co-Chair Christine Wong. "Peter's versatile practice, coupled with the strategic additions of former senior government officials to our white-collar team in the last two years, responds to increasing market demand for complex litigation and global investigations, and further expands and deepens our enforcement and regulatory bench strength and capabilities, both on the ground in New York and across our global offices."
Morrison Foerster has added 16 partners to its global Litigation Department since the start of 2021, including eight since the start of 2022. Additionally, the firm has significantly expanded its securities litigation, enforcement, and investigations and white-collar defense bench in the same period, including with the additions of former senior government officials Brian Michael, Nathaniel Mendell, Edward Imperatore, William Frentzen, Adam Braverman, Brian Kidd, Brandon Van Grack, Katherine Driscoll, and Nathan Reilly.
"Morrison Foerster is a destination firm for high-profile litigation with a standout white-collar team, which is a perfect fit for my hybrid criminal/civil practice, and the firm offers strong synergies with my experience in the technology, finance, and media sectors. I look forward to working with my new colleagues, many of whom, like myself, come from previous government roles, to help our clients get an edge up on their most sophisticated litigation and investigations challenges," said Skinner.
Earlier in his career, Skinner was as an associate at another leading firm in New York. He also previously served as an Adjunct Professor at Fordham University School of Law. Skinner received his J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, from Boston College Law School, where he was executive editor of the Boston College Law Review. He received his B.A. in Government from the University of Notre Dame. He is admitted to practice in New York.
About Morrison Foerster
Morrison Foerster is a leading global law firm that transforms complexity into advantage for its clients. Our clients include some of the largest financial institutions, banks, consulting and accounting firms, and Fortune 100, technology, and life sciences companies. Highlighting the firm's commitment to client service, leadership in market-changing deals and impact litigation, and values-based culture, Morrison Foerster was recognized as one of the top 10 firms on The American Lawyer's 2021 A-List. Year after year, the firm receives significant recognition from Chambers and The Legal 500 across their various guides, including Global, USA, Asia-Pacific, Europe, UK, Latin America, and FinTech Legal. Our lawyers passionately care about delivering legal excellence while living our values. Morrison Foerster has a long-standing commitment to creating a culture that respects and celebrates differences, while providing an inclusive environment. The firm has achieved Mansfield Certification Plus since 2018 as a result of successfully reaching at least 30 percent women, communities of color, and LGBTQ+ lawyer representation in a notable number of current leadership roles and committees. The firm also has a long history of commitment to the community and society through providing pro bono legal services, including litigating for civil rights and civil liberties, improving public education and fostering the wellbeing of children, advocating for veterans, promoting international human rights, enforcing the right to asylum, and safeguarding the environment.
Media Contact
Carla Del Bove, Morrison Foerster, 646-387-5068, cdelbove@mofo.com
SOURCE Morrison Foerster