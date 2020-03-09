ARLINGTON, Va., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Interfinancial Network, the nation's trusted provider of all-weather cash and liquidity management solutions, announced today it is adding Cam Fine, the former President and CEO of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), and Ed Yingling, the former President and CEO of the American Bankers Association (ABA), to its board – each of whom have decades of experience in financial services. The company also announced it has hired Rob Blackwell, the former Editor-in-Chief of American Banker, as Chief Content Officer and Head of External Affairs.
"I could not be more excited to add Cam and Ed to our board," said Mark Jacobsen, CEO of Promontory Interfinancial Network. "The company and its network of financial institutions will benefit tremendously from their insights and expertise."
Jacobsen continued: "I have known Rob for two decades, and I am proud he chose Promontory Network as a place to work upon leaving journalism."
Fine was a career community banker before coming to Washington, having chartered Midwest Independent Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri, serving as its President and CEO for almost 20 years. He joined the ICBA as its President and CEO in 2003, advocating on behalf of community banks nationwide. Fine was regularly cited as one of the most influential lobbyists on Capitol Hill. Fine retired from ICBA in 2018 and is now head of Calvert Advisors.
"I have long admired Mark, his team and the outstanding work that Promontory Interfinancial Network has done within the community and regional banking sectors," said Fine. "Promontory Interfinancial Network's reputation for quality services is unmatched in the financial services industry. I am honored to have been asked to join the board of such an outstanding company and group of professionals."
Yingling has more than 40 years of experience in the financial industry, including at the ABA for 26 years, where he served in various roles, including chief lobbyist and later President and CEO. Yingling has advocated for banks on virtually every regulatory and legislative issue facing the industry. After retiring from the ABA in 2010, Yingling was a partner at Covington & Burling until 2018. He now runs Edward Yingling Government Affairs.
"I've known Promontory Interfinancial Network since the beginning and watched it grow steadily into the important organization it is today," said Yingling. "The firm's innovative products have greatly enhanced the ability of banks to obtain funding to lend in their communities and to better serve their customers."
Blackwell will lead government and media affairs for Promontory Interfinancial Network. As part of this new role, he will also produce content and analysis that spotlights complex developments in financial services policy and how they might impact banks.
Blackwell was a journalist for more than 20 years, rising through the ranks at American Banker, first as a reporter covering the FDIC, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac and later serving as Washington Bureau Chief during the financial crisis. He was named Editor-in-Chief in 2017.
During his tenure, American Banker won more than a dozen major journalism awards, including its first Grand Neal Award for a podcast tackling the policy implications of vacant housing. In 2017, Blackwell was awarded the prestigious Timothy White Award, which recognizes journalists who display "extraordinary courage, integrity, and passion."
"As a reporter, I covered the launch of Promontory Interfinancial Network in 2003 and have watched it expand since then," Blackwell said. "It's known in the industry for having a great culture, and I'm excited to join it."
About Promontory Interfinancial Network, LLC
Promontory Interfinancial Network — the inventor of reciprocal deposits and the nation's trusted provider of all-weather cash and liquidity management solutions — provides dynamic, all-weather balance sheet and liquidity management solutions to help financial institutions grow franchise value. The company, chosen by thousands of banks since its founding nearly two decades ago, has assembled the largest bank network of its kind. Its solutions help institutions to acquire high-value, local relationships; purchase or sell funding; and reduce collateralization costs.