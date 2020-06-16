SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akash Network, the world's first decentralized cloud computing marketplace, announced today that proof-of-stake pioneer and former Cosmos head of product, Jack Zampolin, is joining the company as its first VP of Product. In this role, Zampolin will be leading the product roadmap and partner engineering efforts, advocating for Akash's core user communities, as well as serving as Akash's first developer evangelist. Ultimately, he will be a key driver for the company's goal to ship a decentralized marketplace for cloud compute.
Zampolin brings a unique blend of expertise in both cloud infrastructure and blockchain. With experience shipping developer tools at InfluxDB and as one of the top validators for Cosmos, Zampolin also operates a highly secure and scalable server infrastructure at Pylon. At Blockstack, Zampolin was part of the nine person team responsible for their ICO and Reg A+ voucher sales totaling $80 million. In his most recent role at Cosmos, Zampolin led the IBC team in developing specifications for the implementation of the Interblockchain protocol. He also launched that protocol in the Game of Zones competition and helped build the validator community that has gone on to support most of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains in existence.
"Jack Zampolin was the first user of Akash and the first outside contributor to the code base, quickly becoming a trusted advisor and investor. His unparalleled background in cloud development, blockchain, and Cosmos SDK will help us accelerate our roadmap to market. At Akash, empathy being our core value, we cannot wish for a better product manager that is first and foremost a user of the Network," said Greg Osuri, Akash's CEO.
"Akash's platform leverages the best of cloud infrastructure technology and blockchain to transform the cloud computing industry," said Jack Zampolin. "I'm excited to help build and bring to market the world's first distributed cloud computing marketplace on top of the framework I helped build at Cosmos."
In early May, Akash Network launched The Akashian Challenge Incentivized Testnet, which, to date, has attracted 211 teams and 99 active validators, making it the second largest Testnet in the Cosmos Hub (after Game of Stakes) and the second largest Testnet globally after Ethereum 2.0.
About Akash Network:
Akash Network is developing the world's first and only decentralized cloud computing marketplace, enabling any data center and anyone with a computer to become a cloud provider by offering their unused compute cycles in a safe and frictionless marketplace. Through Akash's platform, developers can easily and securely access cloud compute at a cost ten times lower than the current market providers (AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure). The platform achieves these benefits by integrating advanced containerization technology with a unique staking model to accelerate adoption.