OVERLAND PARK, Kan., August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProPharma Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, announces the acquisition of iSafety Systems. Headquartered in India's leading bio-tech hub, Hyderabad, iSafety provides end-to-end pharmacovigilance and safety solutions and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies globally.
"We welcome the iSafety team into the ProPharma Group family," said Dawn Sherman, ProPharma Group's CEO. "This acquisition continues to strengthen ProPharma Group's position as the leading global provider of regulatory and compliance consulting, clinical research services, pharmacovigilance, and medical information. With our shared higher purpose of improving patient health and safety, the combined company provides more operational flexibility and additional PV service capacity for supporting the evolving needs of our growing and high-volume clients."
With a multilingual cross-functional team of pharmacovigilance experts and SME's, iSafety's team bolsters and extends ProPharma Group's global reach and capabilities in 130+ countries throughout the USA, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.
"Joining ProPharma Group offers a great synergistic value to clients as their requirements evolve and grow globally. We look forward to working together to ensure product quality and safety for patients around the world," said Dr. Chander Bhave, CEO, iSafety Systems. ProPharma Group continues to expand its global presence with more than 1,900 employees worldwide. As a trusted partner to its clients, ProPharma Group is focused on delivering the highest quality of services throughout the full product lifecycle.
About ProPharma Group
ProPharma Group is the global, independent, single-source provider of regulatory and compliance consulting, clinical research services, pharmacovigilance, and medical information serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Founded in 2001, ProPharma Group has more than 1900 colleagues worldwide providing a comprehensive portfolio of regulatory and compliance solutions to help solve complex challenges in a dynamic regulatory environment. With the mission to improve the health and safety of patients, ProPharma Group is focused on delivering the highest quality of services throughout the full product lifecycle. For more information, please visit http://www.propharmagroup.com.
About iSafety Systems
iSafety supports bio-pharma, life sciences, consumer healthcare and medical device companies meet their business-critical global pharmacovigilance & regulatory compliance mandates by deploying best-in-class consulting, operations outsourcing and technology services. Founded in 2008, iSafety's growing and highly scalable teams of professionally qualified pharmacovigilance, regulatory and technology experts ensure quality focused solutions are customized flexibly for diversified client requirements. For more information, please visit http://www.isafetysystems.com.
About Odyssey Investment Partners
Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit http://www.odysseyinvestment.com.
Media Contact
Jean Marie Thompson, ProPharma Group, 888-242-0559, jeanmarie.thompson@propharmagroup.com
SOURCE ProPharma Group