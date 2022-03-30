ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proposed Properties LLC launches a new patent-pending scoring tool to assess lots for the purposes of new residential construction or investment.
Florida continues to be a highly desirable market, driven by thousands of families moving into the state daily and a keen shortage of housing. In the past year, over 330 thousand people moved to Florida from other markets creating more demand for the already limited housing supply (now at 0.8 Months Supply).
In a concerted effort to address the housing shortage, a group of builders, real estate groups, mortgage lenders, and a national title company banded together to promote and create housing. Homebuilding has been strong in Florida due to a high supply of lots, affordable housing, and active new construction coupled with the strong demand for housing. Pricing has gotten out of reach for many median-income buyers due to high demand and low housing supply to a point where new construction has emerged as the primary solution.
Jesse Pittman, sales and marketing executive at Fidelity National Title, created a housing leadership series around market solutions. Pittman states, "Our partnership with Proposed Properties LLC created real housing inventory through their approach of taking lots with virtual land staging with builder partners. This is powerful given that in Central Florida alone, we have 189 thousand available lots. The addition of their lot tool will be especially helpful in today's market." More than 600 real estate partners joined the thought leadership series, with each professional leaving with education and tools to grow their businesses.
This new construction movement has created the need to assess lots in a critical manner. Emily Armstrong, owner of Armstrong Family Group with Keller Williams at the Parks, sees the power of scoring lots for her investors and clients. "Many of my clients are desperate for new construction or investing in lots. This tool is a perfect complement to their due diligence."
Paul Imura, a key founder and chief innovation executive of Proposed Properties developed the Lot Quality EKG ScoreSM with fellow co-founders Jeffrey Cook, a former geologist, and Jim Pesavento, a former residential builder and developer. The model assigns values to each lot based on pricing, physical attributes, and marketability. Imura states "The Lot Quality EKG Score is a 1000-point system where a composite score is calculated based on a weighting of the variables. Our model combines math and local market factors based on algorithm rules. The higher the score, the better the lot fit for new construction or investment."
Lot Quality EKG ScoreSM has been in use with both a large regional builder and several land investors. The topic will be covered at upcoming Fidelity National Title events in Orlando and Tampa, Florida in April.
