LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProProfs, a leading provider of SaaS products, announced today that it has acquired Picreel (https://www.Picreel.com), a leading conversion optimization software.
Picreel software delivers powerful conversion optimization tools, including exit popups, overlays, on-site messages, nanobars, and surveys. These tools are key to capturing more leads and making more sales. The software can be added to any website in minutes. Popups and other engagement tools can be triggered at the perfect moment, including time on page, scroll percentage, clicking a link, exit intent, and many more. Picreel integrates with the most popular marketing platforms and CRM tools, so leads and sales are automatically added to existing sales and marketing funnels.
Picreel's AI-powered popups and overlays make it easy to convert existing site traffic into leads, buyers, and subscribers. It is a natural fit with ProProfs Qualaroo, which captures customer insights to grow conversions, and ProProfs Chat, which has a chatbot that helps increase engagement and capture more leads and sales.
ProProfs acquisitions include Qualaroo (2020), BIGContacts (2020), Project Bubble (2016), HelpIQ (2015), and Live2Support (2015). Picreel fits nicely into the ProProfs suite of customer software tools, which include customer insights, customer experience management, and customer acquisition.
"Picreel is a powerful yet simple conversion software," said Sameer Bhatia, CEO of ProProfs. "Companies put a lot of work into driving traffic to their websites. Between creating great landing pages, performing SEO and channel optimization, and running ad campaigns, driving traffic gets expensive, fast. With Picreel they will convert more visitors before they leave and see an immediate ROI."
Picreel was founded in 2013 by Alex Bashinsky, who understood that conversions are the lifeblood of any online business. He set out to develop the best conversion rate optimization (CRO) strategies and leverage existing traffic and turn it into conversions. His dedication to conversion optimization turned Picreel into best-in-class, award-winning software. Picreel was acquired by Growth Stack Inc (formerly Webfolio Management), a private equity management firm based in Reno, Nevada, in 2016. ProProfs is proud to give it a "forever home" as part of the ProProfs family of customer experience software.
About ProProfs
ProProfs is a cloud-based SaaS company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. ProProfs hosts more than 1,000,000 pages of content in 70+ languages and is a leading platform for online training and assessment with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes. ProProfs products include Quiz, Survey, Online Training, Knowledge Base, Live Chat, Project Management, and more. ProProfs empowers users to work better, get smarter employees, and create happier customers. Visit our website: https://www.proprofs.com/.
