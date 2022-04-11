Local Physical Therapy Group Helping Hurstbourne Residents Get Back to Life, Faster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProRehab Physical Therapy (ProRehab) is pleased to announce their newest clinic has opened today in Louisville, KY. Located at 1257 S. Hurstbourne Lane #220, the clinic is ProRehab's 20th Kentuckiana location.
Jason Walsh, PT, DPT, COMT, will serve as the Hurstbourne Clinic Director and primary treating physical therapist.
ProRehab specializes in providing exceptional physical therapy through a combination of evidence-based practice, care excellence, and clinical excellence. Services offered by the Hurstbourne clinic will include manual and sports physical therapy.
"I am excited to be opening this new location in Hurstbourne, growing with the ProRehab team," says Walsh. "This clinic is a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of our patients and offer excellent customer service and patient care to the Hurstbourne community. I look forward to helping the community work to achieve their goals and get back to life, faster."
For more information about the new Hurstbourne clinic and a full list of ProRehab's services and offerings, please visit http://www.prorehab.com. To book an appointment with Jason, please call 502.576.3280 or visit https://prorehab.com/for-patients/schedule-an-appointment/.
About ProRehab Physical Therapy
ProRehab Physical Therapy (PRPT) is a Kentucky-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, PRPT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit prorehab.com, or find them on Facebook at @prorehablou.
