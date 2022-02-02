DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prositions, Inc., a pioneer in the design and delivery of virtual training solutions, is partnering with EZPZ Videos in an exclusive arrangement to produce and market new microlearning videos for business and governments using the latest TikTok-style video format.
These 60 to 90 second videos will feature several best-selling authors and subject matter experts and cover a wide range of training topic areas including leadership, customer relations, HR compliance, communication skills, diversity and inclusion, harassment prevention, and many more.
"We are very excited to be partnering with Prositions," said Tommy Russell, President and Founder of EZPZ Videos. "We have already produced over a 120 of these short training videos and plan to have over 1,000 available by this summer."
Best-selling authors and subject matter experts, like Taylor Scott, Liz Nead, Craig Robbins, Frank Russell, Kirk Lautensleger, and many others have already published content with EZPZ Videos that complement their existing courseware. These short videos are the perfect supplement to existing training programs, or they can stand alone as quick performance support tools.
"We believe the next generation of learners want bite-sized and engaging short videos they can access on their phones or mobile devices," says Robin Salsberry, President of Prositions, Inc. "These new EZPZ Videos will be offered in our DashTrain subscription platform for clients to use when they want to reinforce their existing training or provide just-in-time information and support. We are very excited to be partnering with EZPZ Videos the leading producer and provider in this new area."
One of the first programs to be launched by this partnership will be "Civility at Work", with best-selling author and speaker, Liz Nead. In this exciting new course, Liz shares her ideas and insights about how to create more open conversations and discourse even when people have very different viewpoints and beliefs. As a part of this course, EZPZ Videos created seven short companion videos that can be used as discussion starters or reinforcement after people take the microlearning course.
To preview this new course and sample some of these new EZPZ Videos contact Jill Dillenburg, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Prositions at 877-244-8848 or email info@prositions.com.
"We are actively seeking new authors, subject matter experts, and social media influencers", said Tommy Russell. "There are many people who already have content on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram that could begin to monetize their content through our efforts. We hope they will contact us or fill out our submission form for evaluation on http://www.ezpzvideos.com."
About EZPZ Videos
EZPZ Videos is a division of PolyZylon Productions, LLC. EZPZ produces and partners with authors, subject matter experts, and social media influencers to create training courses and content based on these short form videos. In partnership with Prositions, Inc., they are changing the way organizations and individuals rapidly access learning and information. To find out more about becoming an EZPZ Video author, visit http://www.ezpzvideos.com.
About Prositions, Inc.
Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and virtual training programs and offers a complete range of consulting, software, and service solutions. DashTrain, their mobile-first application, contains thousands of microvideo and audio learning bites that enable organizations to give their employees instant access to the world's leading "how-to" business libraries and best-selling authors, anywhere and at any time. For more information about Prositions, visit http://www.prositions.com.
