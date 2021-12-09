DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prosperi-Key today announced it has partnered with SingleCare— the free prescription savings service that offers consistently low prices on prescription drugs, to bring its members access to more affordable medications. The partnership connects Prosperi-Key members to SingleCare's digital platform to help households that live paycheck to paycheck save on their prescriptions to improve access and adherence and ultimately help people live healthier lives.
ProsperiKey.org connects low-income people with support, services, and discounts tailored to them. Prosperi-Key was started by the United Way of Western Conn., and partners with local United Ways across the country to bring opportunities, like SingleCare, to a population termed ALICE® (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). Too often these lower-income households struggle to get by yet are ineligible for federal and state safety net programs.
SingleCare is now offering a free dedicated savings card available to Prosperi-Key Members at ProsperiKey.org/category/health, enabling them to save up to 80% on more than 10,000 prescription medications at nearby pharmacies. SingleCare's prescription savings program is accepted at 35,000 pharmacies nationwide, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Costco and Albertsons, and is free and easy to use, with no additional forms required, making this "Prosperi-Key Perk" a convenient way for Prosperi-Key members to save money.
"Prescription drug costs continue to skyrocket, while wages remain the same. Being able to afford necessary medications has become an increasing challenge, even when you have insurance, especially with high deductible plans," said Kim Morgan, CEO, Prosperity Digital Marketplace. "That's why we were so excited when SingleCare partnered with Prosperi-Key. SingleCare and our other partners recognize that there's a significant population out there who can use a hand up — in the form of perks that other populations rely on every day. Our members work hard every day, and SingleCare can help them stay healthy."
"Millions of Americans are struggling with the high costs of prescriptions, some even sacrificing their medications in order to pay bills," said Vilmarie Gilliam, vice president of partnerships at SingleCare. "SingleCare is dedicated to driving down the cost of prescriptions and we're thrilled to partner with Prosperi-Key to help communities in need access more affordable medications."
Added Morgan: "Our goal is to get each Prosperi-Key member to worry less about the ability to cover their healthcare costs, so they have fewer hard choices to make about which bill they can pay in a given month."
For more information about SingleCare and Prosperi-Key, how households can become Key Members, and how organizations can support their communities, visit ProsperiKey.org.
A Prosperi-Key press kit, including a product demo, video interview clips, and additional screenshots, is available here.
ABOUT PROSPERITY DIGITAL MARKETPLACE, LLC
Prosperity Digital Marketplace is a wholly owned nonprofit subsidiary of United Way of Western Connecticut. Its work is focused on a population that United Way identifies as ALICE®: Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. A United Way report published in September 2020 revealed that more than 1 in 3 households have earnings above the Federal Poverty Level but below a basic cost-of-living threshold. This LLC is developing new technologies to reduce barriers for the ALICE population to access social services and to engage businesses in creative ways to support this population. A volunteer Board of Directors oversees the organization, a paid ALICE Board made up of consumers advises, and a volunteer Innovation and Technology Board helps with technology and security.
ABOUT SINGLECARE
SingleCare is the free prescription savings service that offers consumers fast and easy access to consistently low prices on prescription drugs. Powered by its own industry-leading technology, and through its partnerships with the country's largest pharmacies and grocers, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Costco and Albertsons, SingleCare improves access and adherence to affordable medications for millions of Americans. Available to use at 35,000 pharmacies nationwide, consumers can find prescription savings in 10 seconds or less through the mobile app or discount cards available on SingleCare.com. SingleCare handles hundreds of thousands of prescriptions per day and has helped millions of people across the U.S. save over $4 billion on their medications. SingleCare and its parent company, RxSense, have received several prestigious awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Forbes America's Best Startup Employers. For more information, visit SingleCare.com or download the app on iOS and Android.
ABOUT UNITED WAY OF WESTERN CONNECTICUT
United Way of Western Connecticut improves the lives of hard-working, struggling households by mobilizing the resources of local communities to create lasting change. We help residents across Northern Fairfield County, Southern Litchfield County, and the City of Stamford by focusing on the vital building blocks for a good life: Education, Financial Stability, and Health. We are committed to ensuring that every child enters school ready to learn, every family is financially stable, and every community we serve is healthy and strong. By leveraging the collective power of the community, we are focused on creating an environment where individuals and families are self-sufficient and can achieve financial independence.
