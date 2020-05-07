-- Company selects the polycythemia vera indication for pivotal development of PTG-300 based on robust clinical responses -- -- Revised and focused development plans now provide sufficient capital to fund operations through mid-2022 -- -- Protagonist to host a conference call today to provide a corporate update, and details of initial Phase 2 polycythemia vera results to be presented by Ronald Hoffman, M.D., Director of the Myeloproliferative Diseases Program at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai --