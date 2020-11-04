Protagonist Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

-- Updated Phase 2 results for hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 in polycythemia vera accepted for oral presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting in December 2020 -- -- PTG-300 received European Medicine Agency (EMA) Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of polycythemia vera -- -- Company is advancing additional oral IL-23 receptor antagonists into clinical development in collaboration with Janssen --