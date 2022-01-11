LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Louisville-based Protect Environmental, a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, with a focus on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management, today announced that it has acquired Denver-based ACE Radon. The acquisition signifies the company's expansion into the Denver market, a key national market that will anchor future growth and serve as its gateway for expansion into the western portion of the country.
Founded in 1987, ACE Radon is the most referred, qualified, and trusted radon company in Colorado, having successfully completed more than 45,000 projects. By joining Protect Environmental's national network of trusted professionals, ACE Radon is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the resources the network offers to support its continued growth in Denver and throughout the Colorado market.
"Over 34 years ago, our company was one of the first radon businesses to open its doors. We have worked hard to establish a reputation of quality services and integrity with both our customers and employees," said Jeff Goard, ACE Radon President. "It is the fulfillment of a dream to partner with a company like Protect Environmental, which has the same ideals and has assembled other like-minded industry leaders that are poised to become the premier national provider of radon and vapor intrusion services."
As part of its transition to Protect Environmental, the company's existing leadership team, including Jeff and Dawn Goard, will continue to lead the day-to-day operations in Denver and throughout the Colorado market.
Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental, said of the acquisition, "We're excited to welcome ACE Radon to our family, especially given the alignment with our core values that already exists. I look forward to working with Jeff, Dawn, and the rest of the ACE Radon team to continue building and maintaining healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments for our clients."
About Protect Environmental
Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 15 years and completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking efficient and effective management of environmental risks and liabilities. For more information, call 502-410-5000 or click on to https://www.protectenvironmental.com.
