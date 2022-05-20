Acquisition of local industry leader positions company for further expansion in the Chicago market
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Louisville-based Protect Environmental, a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, with a focus on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management, today announced that it has acquired Chicago-based Elliott & Associates. Combined with the company's recent acquisition of Radovent, this move solidifies its presence in one of the largest metropolitan markets in the country.
Established in 1986, Elliott & Associates was the first company in Illinois to perform radon measurement and mitigation. Since its founding, the company has installed over 20,000 radon and chemical vapor mitigation systems. Joining Protect Environmental's national network of trusted professionals provides the company with additional resources to support further growth and development in the Chicagoland market.
"Elliott & Associates has built a 36-year legacy of trust through innovation, integrity, and providing high-quality customer care," said Elliott Wall, President of Elliott & Associates. "This business is our passion, and we are thrilled to join a like-minded company like Protect Environmental that shares our customer-focused ideals."
As part of its transition to Protect Environmental, the company's existing leadership team, including Elliott and Kristine Wall, will continue to lead its day-to-day operations.
Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental, said of the acquisition, "The contribution Elliott & Associates has made in preventing radon-induced lung cancer in the Chicagoland community over its 36-year history is tremendous. I'm excited to welcome Elliott, Kristine, and their team to the Protect Environmental family, as we come together to continue our important mission of saving lives by preventing radon-induced lung cancer."
About Protect Environmental
Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 17 years and completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking efficient and effective management of environmental risks and liabilities. For more information, call 502-410-5000 or click on to https://www.protectenvironmental.com.
Media Contact
Kyle Hoylman, Protect Environmental, 502-272-2660, keh@protectenv.com
SOURCE Protect Environmental