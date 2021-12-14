TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protector Plans, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. and part of Brown & Brown's National Programs segment, announced Greg Boornazian as executive underwriter of Tampa Programs. Protector Plans is a national administrator of property and casualty insurance solutions whose reputation for innovation and customer service is based on a 40+ year history of meeting the complex insurance needs of professionals.
Craig Grant, who joined Protector Plans as chief underwriting officer of Tampa Programs earlier this year, commented, "We are delighted to add a leader of Greg's talent and experience to the Tampa Programs leadership team. Tampa Programs is dedicated to retaining and attracting talented teammates to drive our growth in Specialty businesses in the Managing General Agency/Managing General Underwriting distribution channel in support of our agents, brokers and producers on behalf of our excellent carrier partners."
As the executive underwriter, Greg Boornazian will be responsible for blending analytical and marketing skills to the risk assessment process; developing solutions for customers; cultivating relationships with agents and brokers while using connections to place business with Protector Plans.
Gregory is skilled in underwriting management liability and specializes in private and public D&O products, employment practices, fiduciary liability and crime coverage parts. With over ten years of insurance industry experience, Gregory is devoted to leading growth and profitability initiatives through formulating and executing underwriting strategies for new business and renewal opportunities.
Working with the Protector Plans brands provides customers access to custom insurance solutions for commercial and retail products, extensive underwriting knowledge and fast quote turnaround. We work with our customers to simplify the insurance experience, build trust and reduce uncertainty. Protector Plans' website will be updated regularly with news, blogs, business activity, new product offerings and events. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company at bbprotectorplans.com.
About Protector Plans
Protector Plans is a national administrator of property and casualty insurance solutions whose reputation for innovation and customer service is based on a 40+ year history of meeting the complex insurance needs of professionals. Protector Plans' fundamental distinction is grounded in insurance product innovation. Protector Plans is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc.
About Brown & Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.
