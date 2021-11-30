TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protector Plans, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., and part of Brown & Brown's National Programs segment announced Harini Wilkinson as senior vice president, strategic data insights & analytics of Tampa Programs. Protector Plans is a national administrator of property and casualty insurance solutions whose reputation for innovation and customer service is based on a 40+ year history of meeting the complex insurance needs of professionals.
Jeff Grange, who joined Protector Plans as president of Tampa Programs earlier this year, commented, "I am delighted to add a leader of Harini's caliber, experience and technical acumen to the Tampa Programs leadership team. Tampa Programs is committed to retaining and attracting talented teammates to drive our growth in Specialty businesses within the Managing General Agency/Managing General Underwriting distribution channel. Our dynamic team supports our agents, brokers and producers on behalf of our terrific carrier partners."
Harini is committed to providing well-architected solutions to streamline and optimize existing business processes with a proven track record of successfully directing tactics on a large scale and automating high-visibility, complex project implementations. Harini's professional background includes over 15 years of experience working with enterprise-wide products in the CRM industry. She also brings a strong technical acumen and robust understanding of data and systems to Protector Plans.
Working with the Protector Plans brands provide customers access to custom insurance solutions for commercial and retail products, extensive underwriting knowledge and fast quote turnaround. We work with our customers to simplify the insurance experience, build trust and reduce uncertainty. Protector Plans' website will be updated regularly with news, blogs, business activity, new product offerings and events. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company at bbprotectorplans.com.
