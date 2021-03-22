CUPERTINO, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Protein Metrics and Thermo Fisher Scientific, have entered into a non-exclusive co-marketing agreement to provide advanced mass spectrometry data processing and analysis capabilities to drive innovation across the full spectrum of biopharmaceutical and proteomics applications, from research and development to quality control.
Supporting this collaboration, Protein Metrics offers its Byos® platform that has established itself as the go-to analytical workhorse for protein characterization, deployed into over 150 biopharmaceutical organizations worldwide. Enabling researchers to move from raw data files to report in just minutes, the platform enables Post Translational Modifications and other Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) to be monitored with speed and efficiency. In addition, customers will also be able to take advantage Protein Metrics' private-cloud Byosphere™ enterprise platform which delivers enterprise level capacity for automation, collaboration and data management in a single platform for GxP and non-GxP environments.
Thermo Fisher brings the cloud-enabled Thermo Scientific Chromeleon CDS software to this collaboration, providing biopharmaceutical and proteomics scientists with superior automation and workflow support to help them achieve significant productivity gains of up to 33%. Easily integrated into company systems and seamlessly scaled from workstation to global enterprise deployment, the Chromeleon CDS software ensures business continuity. The software allows operation from remote locations across global laboratory networks, therefore reducing administrative costs and providing resourcing flexibility.
"We are proud that our proven biopharma solutions enable companies worldwide to analyze and report on complex biotherapeutics," remarked Eric Carlson, PhD, President and CEO, Protein Metrics, Inc. "Byosphere, resting on Byos' solid foundation, delivers to our users a single platform for GxP and non-GxP environments. Integrating with critical enterprise data systems, such as Chromeleon CDS, we aim provide our mutual biopharmaceutical customers with intuitive streamlined workflows to manage the burgeoning volume and complexity of analytical data with confidence."
"Scientists undertaking biopharmaceutical and proteomics applications are challenged with having to accurately and reliably process a wealth of data derived from mass spectrometry instruments, which can be a time-intensive and error-prone process," said Matt Hazlewood, senior director, global chromatography data systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our collaboration with Protein Metrics will allow us to leverage our shared expertise and seamlessly integrate our compliance-ready software capabilities to offer our customers flexible tools that address these challenges and help meet their need for advanced technologies that analyze their mass spectrometry data."
About Protein Metrics, Inc.
Protein analysis should never be limited by software. With a clear focus on protein characterization, Protein Metrics' vendor-neutral software allows scientists to use data generated on analytical instruments like mass spectrometers to quickly identify and report protein sequences as well as any variations from the expected form. We innovate so that biopharmaceutical companies and university research labs can achieve confident results from their analysis and reporting. With our customers, we are boldly advancing protein characterization. Protein Metrics is headquartered in Cupertino, CA at the crossroads of computing and biotechnology in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit our website.
