Provides Resources to Take Proterra's Proven Portfolio of Next Generation Electric Vehicle Technology to New Levels of Growth Includes $415 Million PIPE Investments Anchored by Daimler Trucks as well as Franklin Templeton, Chamath Palihapitiya, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and Funds and Accounts Managed by BlackRock Proterra to Have up to $825 Million in Cash to Fund Growth Transaction Represents Enterprise Value of $1.6 Billion for Proterra