RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing autoimmune disease, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
In connection with the earnings release, Provention's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
To access the call, please dial 1-(866)-682-6100 (domestic) or 1-(862)-298-0702 (international) ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the "Provention Bio Call." An audio webcast will also be available on the "Events and Webcasts" page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.proventionbio.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for seven days following the call.
About Provention Bio, Inc.:
Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The company's lead investigational drug candidate, teplizumab, is currently under review by FDA for the delay or prevention of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients during the pre-symptomatic phase of the disease. The Company's pipeline includes additional clinical product development candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus. Visit ProventionBio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter: @Proventiobio
Investor Contact:
Sam Martin, Argot Partners
sam@argotpartners.com
212-600-1902
Media:
Lori Rosen, LDR Communications
lori@ldrcommunications.com
917-553-6808