PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Treatment recently executed an agreement with Aetna Behavioral Health, who is an insurer of behavioral health and addiction resources, specifically for the employees at Thomas Jefferson Hospital System and other healthcare employers in the Greater Philadelphia area. We are undertaking this venture as a way to extend our reach to healthcare professionals needing our services to local employers of healthcare staff. We are in a critical time when our heroes on the front lines during this pandemic, are entitled to the highest quality of care with proven success. Effective 4/15/2022, Providence Treatment will be officially an in-network provider to all Aetna members.
Providence Treatment expands to Boston
Award-winning addiction treatment provider expands accredited outpatient services to a new office in Boston, MA
Providence Treatment, an outpatient addiction treatment provider with two offices in Philadelphia and one office in downtown Honolulu, Hawai'i, plans to expand their unique services with a fourth office in Boston, Massachusetts. As a former Jesuit who previously taught at Boston College, our CEO, Dr. William J. Heran, PhD, LICSW, has a deep understanding of local cultures and clinical needs, particularly Boston being a major healthcare hub in the U.S. Drawing from the industry's best practices and the 12 Step fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous, Providence Treatment has developed a bio-psychosocial spiritual outpatient addiction treatment program tailored to meet the needs of residents living in Boston, Massachusetts. Providence Treatment is currently working with MA BSAS to obtain facility license. An opening date will be announced soon!
About Providence Treatment
Providence Treatment, a state licensed and Joint Commission accredited facility, has provided award-winning healthcare services for a wide variety of people affected by addictive use disorders. A recognized leader in the treatment of professionals, Providence Treatment's programs are individualized for the needs of physicians, dentists, pharmacists, attorneys, pilots, and others in high-pressure career paths. Individuals who participate in our care, receive state-of-the-art therapies, with a bio-psychosocial and spiritually integrated approach, from the Center's highly qualified clinicians and staff.
