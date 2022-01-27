Provident Bancorp Inc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Provident Bancorp, Inc.)

AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for The Provident Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $3.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $16.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Included in the fourth quarter earnings is expense totaling $984,000 relating to the Resignation, Separation Agreement and Full Release of Claims Agreement (the "Agreement") between the Bank and its President and Chief Lending Officer of the Bank entered into on November 1, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which will be paid on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 10, 2022.

In reporting these results, Dave Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer said, "The execution of our strategic initiatives culminated in a successful year for BankProv and I am proud to report the 2021 year-end results. Our specialty lending, particularly enterprise value and digital assets, drove our loan growth in the fourth quarter after experiencing loan decline in the third quarter from prepayments. We were able to align all the components needed to service our digital asset and banking as a service customers, placing BankProv in an optimal position heading into 2022. Our diverse earning streams, strategic partnerships along with strong loan and deposit growth, credit quality and capital demonstrate a unique and attractive growth profile."

COVID–19 Response

The Company continues to focus on meeting the needs of its customers through the pandemic and current economic recovery. We continue to maintain close communication with commercial customers, especially in those industries most heavily impacted by the pandemic. All loans that were modified under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act have resumed repayment or have been paid off. We have not experienced any significant delinquencies related to the loans that have resumed repayment.

In December 2020, Congress approved a bill which allocated additional funds to the Small Business Administration ("SBA") for a second round of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans to assist with the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury department, resumed the PPP in January of 2021 through May 31, 2021. During the first round of the PPP, which ran from March to August 2020, the Company originated $78.0 million in PPP loans and during the second round an additional $46.0 million was originated. The Company continues to work with customers who received PPP loans on applying for loan forgiveness, and as of December 31, 2021, of the $124.0 million in PPP loans issued, only $12.4 million remained outstanding with unaccreted fee income totaling $503,000.

Financial Results

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, net interest and dividend income increased by $1.0 million, or 6.8% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 interest and dividend income increased $583,000, or 3.5%, to $17.1 million compared to $16.5 million for the same period in 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 interest and dividend income benefited from PPP loan fee accretion totaling $592,000 compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. In addition, interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $190.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 41 basis points to 4.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 4.68% for the same period in 2020. The decrease of 41 basis points on the yield of average assets was primarily due to a $122.0 million, or 147.1%, increase in short-term investments, which have a lower rate. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was a decrease in interest expense of $465,000, or 41.8%, to $647,000 compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Interest expense decreased primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreasing 23 basis points to 0.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 due to the lower interest rate environment and the higher percentage of core deposits in the portfolio.

Net interest and dividend income increased by $7.0 million, or 12.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, interest and dividend income increased $4.4 million, or 7.3%, to $64.8 million compared to $60.4 million for 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021 interest and dividend income benefited from PPP loan fee accretion totaling $2.4 million compared to $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $228.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 41 basis points to 4.28% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 4.69% for 2020. The decrease of 41 basis points on the yield of average assets was primarily due to a $121.6 million, or 319.6%, increase in short-term investments, which have a lower rate. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was a decrease in interest expense of $2.6 million, or 43.2%, to $3.4 million compared to $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Interest expense decreased primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreasing 34 basis points to 0.37% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 due to the lower interest rate environment and the higher percentage of core deposits in the portfolio. The decreasing rate environment and increase in short-term investments resulted in a decrease in our net interest margin of 26 basis points to 4.11% from 4.37% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 17 basis points to 4.06% from 4.23% for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to the same periods in 2020.

Provision for loan losses of $1.2 million were recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $866,000 for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, a provision of $3.9 million was recorded compared to $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The changes in the provision were based on management's assessment of economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, loan portfolio growth and composition changes, historical charge-off trends, levels of problem loans and other asset quality trends.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.34% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.39% as of December 31, 2020. The primary reason for the decrease was lower impaired loan balances due to charge-offs previously reserved for impaired loans. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $2.9 million compared to $923,000 for 2020. The increase in net charge-offs was the result of a second quarter 2021 charge-off of a $1.1 million impaired loan that was previously reserved for during the first quarter of 2021 as well as a third quarter 2021 charge-off of a $1.4 million relationship that was previously reserved for in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also contributing to the decrease was a first quarter 2021 decrease in the provision allocated to mortgage warehouse loan balances. The decrease in the provision allocated to mortgage warehouse loan balances was the result of the Bank's seasoning experience with this line of lending. There were $253.8 million and $265.4 million in outstanding mortgage warehouse loan balances at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Loans in this segment are facility lines to non-bank mortgage origination companies for sale into secondary markets, which typically occurs within 15 days of the loan funding. Due to their short-term nature, these loans are assessed at a lower credit risk and do not carry the same allocation as traditional loans. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.3 million loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2021 with specific reserves of $1.2 million. Included in total loans is $12.4 million and $41.8 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, in PPP loans originated as part of the CARES Act that we believe have no credit risk due to a government guarantee; therefore we have not provided for losses for these loans. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.35% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 674.14% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 341.72% as of December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans were $2.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets as of December 31, 2021 compared to $5.4 million, or 0.36% of total assets as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the largest non-performing loan relationships consisted of two commercial relationship totaling $1.8 million. These loan relationships were evaluated for impairment and specific reserves of $1.6 million were allocated as of December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income increased $304,000, or 33.1%, to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $918,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $202,000, or 60.7%, an increase in other service charges and fees of $48,000, or 13.8%, and an increase of $35,000, or 318.2% in other income. The increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts is primarily due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs, which totaled $102,000. The increase in other service charges and fees was primarily due to increased overdraft fee income. Other income increased primarily due to gains recognized on commercial loans sold. For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or 45.8%, to $5.2 million compared to $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This was primarily due to an increase in other service charges and fees of $681,000, or 51.5%, an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $501,000 or 37.6%, and an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $386,000, or 47.7%. The increase in other service charges and fees was primarily due to increased late fee charges as well as income from loan prepayment penalties related to two commercial loan relationships. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased primarily due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs, which totaled $274,000. In addition, 2021 fees reflect higher income compared to 2020 due to fees being waived for customers impacted by COVID-19. The increase in bank owned life insurance income is primarily due to the receipt of a death benefit payout during the third quarter of 2021 as well as the purchase of additional insurance policies in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense increased $2.4 million, or 24.9%, to $11.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, professional fees, and other expense, partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. The increase of $2.4 million, or 40.0%, in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expense and an increase in staff to support the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. Also included in salaries and employee benefit expense is a $984,000 expense relating to an agreement entered into on November 1, 2021 between the Bank and the President and Chief Lending Officer upon his retirement. Professional fees increased $122,000, or 18.7%, primarily due to an increase in audit and compliance costs. The increase of $105,000, or 13.2%, in other expense was primarily due to increased loan workout expenses, as well as costs associated with conferences and training which were largely canceled during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $400,000 in write downs of other assets and receivables. In the fourth quarter of 2020, a write-down of other assets was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $400,000 was impaired and uncollectible.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense increased $4.8 million, or 13.4%, to $40.6 million compared to $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, data processing fees, directors' compensation, other expense, and professional fees, partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. The increase of $5.6 million, or 24.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 when compared to 2020 in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to stock-based compensation expense for new grants awarded and an increase in staff to support the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. Also included in salaries and employee benefit expense is a $984,000 expense relating to the agreement entered into on November 1, 2021 between the Bank and the President and Chief Lending Officer. Data processing fees increased $325,000 or 32.5%, primarily due to new contracts for deposit services. Directors' compensation increased $242,000, or 32.3%, primarily due to increase stock-based compensation expense. The increase of $287,000, or 9.7%, in other expense was primarily due to increased costs related to third-party services for both marketing and information technology, as well as increased costs associated with conferences and training which were largely canceled during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional fees increased $215,000, or 11.5%, primarily due to an increase in audit and compliance costs. These increases were offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables of $2.0 million. In the first quarter of 2020 a write-down of a notes receivable balance was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined that $500,000 was uncollectible and in the third quarter of 2020 a write-down of an SBA receivable balance was completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $1.3 million was uncollectible. In the fourth quarter of 2020 a write down of other assets was also completed after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $400,00 was impaired and uncollectible. The decrease in the write-downs was partially offset by a write-down of an SBA receivable in the third quarter of 2021 after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined $195,000 was uncollectible.

As of December 31, 2021, total assets have increased $223.5 million, or 14.8%, to $1.73 billion compared to $1.51 billion at December 31, 2020. The primary reasons for the increase are increases in cash and cash equivalents and net loans. The increase in cash and cash equivalents of $69.3 million, or 82.7% is primarily due to an increase in deposits. Net loans increased $119.0 million, or 9.1%, and were $1.43 billion as of December 31, 2021 compared to $1.31 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in net loans was due to an increase in commercial loans of $160.3 million, or 28.3% and construction and land development loans of $13.9 million, or 48.0%, partially offset by decreases in commercial real estate loans of $6.7 million, or 1.5%, mortgage warehouse loans of $11.6 million, or 4.4%, residential real estate loans of $32.0 million, or 97.5%, and consumer loans of $4.0 million, or 72.6%. Our commercial loan growth was primarily due to an increase in our loans to digital asset companies of $105.5 million, or 703.1% to $120.4 million compared to $15.0 million at December 31, 2020, an increase in enterprise value loans of $54.2 million, or 18.9%, to $340.3 million compared to $286.1 million at December 31,2020, and an increase in renewable energy loans of $25.2 million, or 67.7%, to $62.3 million compared to $37.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in PPP loans of $29.4 million, or 70.2%, to $12.4 million compared to $41.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Residential real estate loans decreased primarily due to the transfer of the portfolio to loans held for sale. As of December 31, 2021, the Company determined they will no longer originate or service residential real estate loans. As such, the Company valued the portfolio at the lower of cost or market and transferred them to loans held for sale.

Total liabilities increased $225.6 million, or 17.8%, due to increased deposits. Deposits were $1.46 billion as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $222.5 million, or 18.0%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase in deposits was due to an increase of $270.4 million, or 48.8%, in NOW and demand deposits, an increase of $65.8 million, or 18.6% in money market accounts, an increase of $3.9 million, or 2.6%, in savings accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $117.7 million, or 66.0%, in time deposits. NOW and demand deposits and money market deposits increased primarily due to new and expanded relationships with traditional, digital asset, and banking as a service ("BaaS") customers. As of December 31, 2021, deposit relationships with digital asset customers increased $68.7 million, or 222.3%, to $99.7 million compared to $30.9 million at December 31, 2020. In 2021, the Company began offering deposit services to BaaS customers. BaaS is an end-to-end solution that allows financial technology companies ("FinTechs") or other third parties to connect to banks' systems directly via application programming interfaces so they can build banking offerings on top of the providers' regulated infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, deposits with BaaS customers totaled $59.9 million. The increase in savings accounts is primarily caused by increased consumer savings. The decrease in time deposits is primarily due to roll-off of brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the Bank has increased its focus on growing noninterest-bearing deposit balances and as of December 31, 2021 noninterest-bearing deposits represented 42.9% of total deposits compared to 31.0% at December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, shareholders' equity was $233.8 million compared to $235.9 million at December 31, 2020, representing a decrease of $2.1 million, or 0.9%. The decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of 1,272,607 shares of common stock for $19.0 million, $3.6 million from dividends paid, and a decrease in other comprehensive income of $409,000, partially offset by net income of $16.1 million, stock-based compensation expense of $2.5 million and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $1.4 million.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; the effects of any pandemic; trends in interest rates; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; and the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents of the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet





At



At



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020

(Dollars in thousands)



(unaudited)







Assets











Cash and due from banks

$

22,470



$

11,830

Short-term investments



130,645





71,989

Cash and cash equivalents



153,115





83,819

Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)



36,837





32,215

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



785





895

Loans held for sale



22,846





Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $19,496 and $18,518











as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



1,433,803





1,314,810

Bank owned life insurance



42,569





36,684

Premises and equipment, net



14,258





14,716

Accrued interest receivable



5,703





6,371

Right-of-use assets



4,102





4,258

Other assets



15,265





12,013

Total assets

$

1,729,283



$

1,505,781













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing

$

626,587



$

383,079

Interest-bearing



833,308





854,349

Total deposits



1,459,895





1,237,428

Long-term borrowings



13,500





13,500

Operating lease liabilities



4,387





4,488

Other liabilities



17,719





14,509

Total liabilities



1,495,501





1,269,925

Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares:











no shares issued and outstanding







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;











17,854,649 and 19,047,544 shares issued and outstanding











at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



179





191

Additional paid-in capital



123,498





139,450

Retained earnings



118,087





104,508

Accumulated other comprehensive income



649





1,058

Unearned compensation - ESOP



(8,631)





(9,351)

Total shareholders' equity



233,782





235,856

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,729,283



$

1,505,781

 

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended





Year Ended



December 31,





December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020





2021





2020

Interest and dividend income:























Interest and fees on loans

$

16,794



$

16,268



$

63,873



$

59,391

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-

for-sale



184





196





722





913

Interest on short-term investments



87





18





208





99

Total interest and dividend income



17,065





16,482





64,803





60,403

Interest expense:























Interest on deposits



575





1,039





3,085





5,203

Interest on borrowings



72





73





285





728

Total interest expense



647





1,112





3,370





5,931

Net interest and dividend income



16,418





15,370





61,433





54,472

Provision for loan losses



1,233





866





3,887





5,597

Net interest and dividend income after provision for

loan losses



15,185





14,504





57,546





48,875

Noninterest income:























Customer service fees on deposit accounts



535





333





1,832





1,331

Service charges and fees - other



397





349





2,003





1,322

Bank owned life insurance income



244





225





1,195





809

Other income



46





11





136





81

Total noninterest income



1,222





918





5,166





3,543

Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



8,465





6,045





28,782





23,175

Occupancy expense



409





430





1,687





1,684

Equipment expense



137





145





514





577

Deposit insurance



141





174





482





416

Data processing



370





300





1,325





1,000

Marketing expense



125





42





279





223

Professional fees



773





651





2,083





1,868

Directors' compensation



218





208





992





750

Software depreciation and implementation



272





265





1,014





959

Write down of other assets and receivables







400





225





2,207

Other



900





795





3,236





2,949

Total noninterest expense



11,810





9,455





40,619





35,808

Income before income tax expense



4,597





5,967





22,093





16,610

Income tax expense



1,008





1,665





5,954





4,625

 Net income

$

3,589



$

4,302



$

16,139



$

11,985

Earnings per share:























Basic

$

0.22



$

0.24



$

0.96



$

0.66

Diluted

$

0.21



$

0.24



$

0.93



$

0.66

Weighted Average Shares:























Basic



16,481,684





17,912,975





16,772,628





18,090,229

Diluted



17,180,466





18,007,580





17,302,007





18,131,025

 

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Income Analysis

(Unaudited)



































For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020









Interest













Interest







Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate (4)



Balance



Paid



Rate (4)

Assets:































Interest-earning assets:































Loans

$

1,357,838



$

16,794



4.95%



$

1,290,973



$

16,268



5.04%

Short-term investments



205,000





87



0.17%





82,969





18



0.09%

Debt securities available-for-sale



35,068





180



2.05%





33,546





187



2.23%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



785





4



2.04%





895





9



4.02%

Total interest-earning assets



1,598,691





17,065



4.27%





1,408,383





16,482



4.68%

Non-interest earning assets



81,143















66,170











Total assets

$

1,679,834













$

1,474,553











Liabilities and shareholders' equity:































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Savings accounts

$

150,340





39



0.10%



$

143,725





57



0.16%

Money market accounts



439,619





292



0.27%





337,814





477



0.56%

NOW accounts



179,265





132



0.29%





159,428





151



0.38%

Certificates of deposit



70,504





112



0.64%





188,084





354



0.75%

Total interest-bearing deposits



839,728





575



0.27%





829,051





1,039



0.50%

Borrowings



13,500





72



2.13%





14,885





73



1.96%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



853,228





647



0.30%





843,936





1,112



0.53%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:































Noninterest-bearing deposits



573,059















371,290











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



20,045















17,286











Total liabilities



1,446,332















1,232,512











Total equity



233,502















242,041











Total liabilities and































equity

$

1,679,834













$

1,474,553











Net interest income







$

16,418













$

15,370





Interest rate spread (1)













3.97%















4.15%

Net interest-earning assets (2)

$

745,463













$

564,447











Net interest margin (3)













4.11%















4.37%

Average interest-earning assets to































interest-bearing liabilities



187.37%















166.88%











(1)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4)

Annualized.

 



































































For the Year Ended December 31,



2021



2020









Interest













Interest







Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Assets:































Interest-earning assets:































Loans 

$

1,320,160



$

63,873



4.84%



$

1,209,736



$

59,391



4.91%

Short-term investments



159,656





208



0.13%





38,048





99



0.26%

Investment securities



34,022





708



2.08%





37,320





830



2.22%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



827





14



1.69%





1,582





83



5.25%

Total interest-earning assets



1,514,665





64,803



4.28%





1,286,686





60,403



4.69%

Non-interest earning assets



73,057















62,741











           Total assets

$

1,587,722













$

1,349,427











Liabilities and shareholders' equity:































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Savings accounts

$

151,586





196



0.13%



$

137,679





314



0.23%

Money market accounts



406,392





1,680



0.41%





295,483





2,159



0.73%

NOW accounts



162,618





416



0.26%





136,613





518



0.38%

Certificates of deposit



122,619





793



0.65%





163,032





2,212



1.36%

Total interest-bearing deposits



843,215





3,085



0.37%





732,807





5,203



0.71%

Borrowings



13,503





285



2.11%





43,682





728



1.67%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



856,718





3,370



0.39%





776,489





5,931



0.76%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:































Noninterest-bearing deposits



476,743















319,451











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



18,895















16,293











Total liabilities



1,352,356















1,112,233











Total equity



235,366















237,194











Total liabilities and































equity

$

1,587,722













$

1,349,427











Net interest income







$

61,433













$

54,472





Interest rate spread (1)













3.89%















3.93%

Net interest-earning assets (2)

$

657,947













$

510,197











Net interest margin (3)













4.06%















4.23%

Average interest-earning assets to































   interest-bearing liabilities



176.80%















165.71%











(1)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

 

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Select Financial Highlights



























Three Months Ended





Year Ended



December 31,





December 31,

(unaudited)

2021



2020





2021





2020

Performance Ratios:























Return on average assets (1)



0.85%





1.17%





1.02%





0.89%

Return on average equity (1)



6.15%





7.11%





6.86%





5.05%

Interest rate spread (1) (3)



3.97%





4.15%





3.89%





3.93%

Net interest margin (1) (4)



4.11%





4.37%





4.06%





4.23%

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)



2.81%





2.56%





2.56%





2.65%

Efficiency ratio (5)



66.95%





58.05%





60.99%





61.72%

Average interest-earning assets to























average interest-bearing liabilities



187.37%





166.88%





176.80%





165.71%

Average equity to average assets



13.90%





16.41%





14.82%





17.58%

 



























At



At



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020

Asset Quality











Non-accrual loans:











Commercial real estate

$



$

Commercial



2,080





4,198

Residential real estate



812





1,156

Construction and land development







Consumer







65

Mortgage warehouse







Total non-accrual loans



2,892





5,419

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more







Other real estate owned







Total non-performing assets

$

2,892



$

5,419

Asset Quality Ratios











Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans (2)



1.34%





1.39%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans



674.14%





341.72%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (2)



0.20%





0.41%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets



0.17%





0.36%

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (6)



0.17%





0.36%

Capital and Share Related











Stockholders' equity to total assets



13.5%





15.7%

Book value per share

$

13.09



$

12.38

Market value per share

$

18.60



$

12.00

Shares outstanding



17,854,649





19,047,544

(1)

Annualized where appropriate.

(2)

Loans are presented before the allowance but include deferred costs/fees.

(3)

Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(5)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net.

(6)

Non-performing assets consists of non-accrual loans plus loans accruing but 90 days overdue and OREO.

 

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Select Financial Highlights

Loans









































































At



At



At



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



2021



2021



2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount





Percent



Amount





Percent



Amount





Percent

Commercial real estate

$

432,275





29.66%



$

423,526





31.47%



$

438,949





32.82%

Commercial (1)(2)



726,241





49.83%





609,638





45.31%





565,976





42.31%

Residential real estate



812





0.06%





25,100





1.87%





32,785





2.46%

Construction and land development



42,800





2.94%





34,800





2.59%





28,927





2.16%

Consumer



1,519





0.10%





2,389





0.18%





5,547





0.41%

Mortgage warehouse



253,764





17.41%





250,048





18.58%





265,379





19.84%





1,457,411





100.00%





1,345,501





100.00%





1,337,563





100.00%

Allowance for loan losses



(19,496)











(18,142)











(18,518)







Deferred loan fees, net



(4,112)











(4,874)











(4,235)







Net loans

$

1,433,803









$

1,322,485









$

1,314,810







 

Deposits





































At



At



At



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

(In thousands)

2021



2021



2020

NOW and demand

$

824,471



$

662,200



$

554,095

Regular savings



155,267





152,633





151,341

Money market deposits



419,625





454,104





353,793

Total non-certificate accounts (3)(4)



1,399,363





1,268,937





1,059,229



















Certificate accounts of $250,000 or more



5,078





4,654





5,167

Certificate accounts less than $250,000



55,454





87,528





173,032

Total certificate accounts



60,532





92,182





178,199

Total deposits

$

1,459,895



$

1,361,119



$

1,237,428

(1)

Includes $12.4 million, $27.4 million, and $41.8 million in PPP loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(2)

Includes $120.4 million, $56.0 million, and $15.0 million in digital asset loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(3)

Includes $99.7 million, $63.2 million, and $30.9 million in digital asset deposits at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(4)

Includes $59.9 million, $25.6 million, and $145,000 in banking as a service deposits at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

