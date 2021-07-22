By Provident Healthcare Partners LLC, Maryland Oral Surgery Associates, Blue Sea Capital

BOSTON and NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident" or "the Company"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in New York, New York. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Provident has emerged as one of the most respected healthcare investment banking firms in the country through best in class strategic advisory and an unequivocal focus on its clients.

The New York office will be run by Managing Directors Eric Major and Michael Patton.  Major and Patton have a combined 30 years of experience working at Provident and in investment banking.

"As Provident continues to grow its headcount and presence as a leading advisor in the healthcare industry, New York City is a natural expansion opportunity to bring on additional talent and further develop relationships with the private equity community," commented Major.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has unsurpassed experience and a comprehensive knowledge across all subsectors of the healthcare industry and unique insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a wide array of private equity investors and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit http://www.providenthp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

