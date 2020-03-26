SINGAPORE, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd edition of ProWine Asia (Singapore) scheduled for 13-16 July 2020 will be postponed to 2-5 March 2021. The region's leading wines and spirits trade fair, ProWine Asia (Singapore) is jointly organised by Messe Duesseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, and will co-locate once again with FHA-Food & Beverage at Singapore Expo.
Rescheduling the trade fair was deemed necessary in the continued fight against COVID-19 and on the back of tightened border control measures and travel restrictions, total lockdown measures in some countries, tighter social distancing measures and most recently, the suspension of all events and mass gatherings announced by Singapore's Multi-Ministry Taskforce.
"The decision is right and responsible in view of the latest developments and this postponement of ProWine Asia (Singapore) to 2021 is unavoidable. We believe it is in the best interest of all our exhibitors, visitors, staff, and Singapore as host country to reschedule the trade fair to next year," said Mr Gernot Ringling, Managing Director, Messe Duesseldorf Asia.
"Though a difficult but necessary decision, the health and safety of all stakeholders takes priority. We are convinced that the new date and the bounce back effect next year, coupled with the synergistic co-location with FHA-Food & Beverage, will generate much needed business for the industry in Asia. Together the two exhibitions will provide a dynamic sourcing and networking platform for the food, drinks, wines and spirits portfolios," he said.
Ms Beattrice J. Ho, Project Director, ProWine Asia (Singapore), Messe Duesseldorf Asia, added: "We would like to thank all our partners, exhibitors, and registered visitors from all over the world who have stood by the trade fair as we make these difficult and time sensitive decisions and appreciate their continued support with the new dates. We are committed to meeting the expectations of our international exhibitors in 2021 and look forward to further nurturing these trusted relationships. We are taking immediate steps to provide all parties with the required support necessary."
"We look forward to welcoming ProWine Asia back to Singapore when the situation improves. During this challenging period, we continue to stand united with our MICE stakeholders in Singapore and around the world, and will support them in any way we can," said Mr Andrew Phua, Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.
The postponement represents an unprecedented scenario for all concerned and ProWine Asia (Singapore) will continue to take every possible measure to carry over the successful status of the trade fair to the new date in 2021.
The ProWine Asia (Singapore) team will be in touch with all participants to discuss event logistics and planning.
About ProWine Asia (Singapore)
A part of the ProWein World Series of leading wines and spirits trade fairs under the Messe Duesseldorf group, ProWine Asia (Singapore) is a trade-focused platform for international wine producers to tap on the growth prospects of Southeast Asia. The four day trade fair brings together brand owners, producers, distributors, buyers, specialty retailers, sommeliers, bartenders, restauranteurs and fellow industry professionals from around the region. For more information: https://singapore.prowineasia.com/
About FHA-Food & Beverage
The platform of choice for industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia to see and source for high quality, new-to-market food ingredients, drinks and fresh produce. More than 80 per cent of the 2,000 exhibitors participating in FHA-Food & Beverage are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from 70 countries and regions. ProWine Asia (Singapore), a satellite event of the highly successful ProWein in Düsseldorf, Germany, will return for its third edition alongside FHA-Food & Beverage. For more information, please visit www.fhafnb.com.
About Messe Duesseldorf Asia
Messe Duesseldorf Asia Pte Ltd (MDA) is a full service exhibition organising company offering a comprehensive international trade fair programme focusing on machinery and plant engineering, medical and health and trade and services. Incorporated in Singapore in 1995 as a subsidiary of Messe Duesseldorf GmbH, one of the world's most successful trade fair organizers responsible for organising more than 20 of the world's number one trade fairs in Duesseldorf, Germany. MDA's mission is to organise the most successful world-class trade fairs throughout Southeast Asia to serve the Asian markets. These trade fairs will complement the No. 1 events in Duesseldorf, Germany and they are nurtured to become Asia's number one exhibitions in the various industries they serve. For more information, visit http://mda.messe-dusseldorf.com/