Prudent Growth has completed its acquisition of the Chatham Centre in Chatham, VA.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has completed its $2.65 million acquisition of Chatham Centre located at 13900-13950 US Highway 29 in Chatham, VA.
Built in 1998, the property boasts a diverse tenant base, a proven operating history, and excellent visibility along US 29, one of Virginia's major north-south routes and thoroughfares with 18,500 vehicles passing directly by the property each day.
The property is conveniently located near several other national retail establishments including familiar chain restaurants.
"We are pleased with the purchase of Chatham Centre along this beautiful and scenic stretch of highway in southern Virginia," said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners. "We believe this is a good acquisition for PGP and our investors as we continue to expand throughout the southeast."
Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and which provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.
