WASHINGTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT) announced today the addition of Prytime Medical Inc. (Prytime). Prytime is the first industry member to join the coalition, whose mission is to establish the government coordination and funding necessary to enable greater innovation in trauma, acute care, emergency and pre-hospital care. Prytime is an innovative medical device company that has developed and commercialized the ER-REBOA™ (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) Catheter, designed specifically for rapid, temporary occlusion of large vessels in the emergency and critical care environment during the REBOA procedure.
David Baer, Ph.D., Prytime's Chief Operating Officer, will serve as the inaugural Chairman of CARIT.
"Prytime is committed to advancing innovation in trauma, emergency and pre-hospital care, and so I'm delighted to serve as the inaugural Chair of CARIT," said Dr. David Baer. "I look forward to the opportunity to help coordinate coalition membership to engage with thought leaders both within and outside the federal government to promote legislation and regulatory policies that address the need for greater funding for research in trauma, emergency and pre-hospital care. The burden of trauma far exceeds our investment in prevention and treatment, this effort will bring national focus to solving this pressing problem."
Prytime joins Indiana University as one of the founding members of CARIT.
Any organization (academic, industry or non-profit) that conducts or supports research in trauma, acute, emergency, or pre-hospital care, or that develops trauma-relevant products is eligible to be considered for membership in CARIT. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here.
About Prytime Medical, Inc.
Prytime is a privately held medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for hemorrhage control. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter designed specifically for rapid, temporary occlusion of large vessels in the emergency and critical care environment during the REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) procedure. The underlying intellectual property for the ER-REBOA™ Catheter was invented by experienced military vascular and trauma surgeons, COL. Todd Rasmussen and Dr. Jonathan Eliason, based on lessons learned on the battlefront during combat.
Prytime has continued to partner with the military to bring life-saving innovations to clinical practice. The company has recently received FDA approval for its next generation catheter, the pREBOA-PRO. This device addresses the most important limitation of REBOA and will bring this treatment to military and civilian patients with life-threatening hemorrhage. It builds on the success of the ER-REBOA catheter by adding an advanced occlusion balloon designed to enable controlled partial occlusion to prevent ischemic injury during severe hemorrhage.
At Prytime, we are proud to be a part of bringing military medical innovation to the civilian marketplace. We believe that no one should bleed to death; and the sooner you stop bleeding, the better.
For more information, please visit: https://prytimemedical.com/
About David Baer, Ph.D.
Dr. Baer has 24 years of expertise in medical research and development, targeting urgent challenges in trauma care and has been an active contributor to the trauma, emergency, and pre-hospital care community in number of professional capacities. He has previously served as the Civilian Deputy Director of the Joint Program Committee-6 / Combat Casualty Care Research Program, Director of Research for the US Army Institute of Surgical Research, and as a primary investigator developing innovations in wound care, orthopedic trauma and burns. He has received numerous awards for this work including the Order of Military Medical Merritt, the Army Research and Development Achievement Award, Superior Civilian Service Award, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Combat Casualty Care Research Award for Excellence.
About the Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma
The Coalition for the Advancement of Research and Innovation in Trauma (CARIT) is a consensus-driven, multi-disciplinary alliance of industry, academic and research institutions, treatment professionals, non-profits, professional societies, and others whose shared goals are to incentivize innovation, facilitate research, and augment R&D funding for unmet needs in trauma, emergency, and pre-hospital care in order to improve treatment and to reduce mortality and morbidity. Together, CARIT members will call upon the federal government to reinvigorate its commitment to trauma and emergency care research through a multi-year advocacy and education campaign. CARIT activities are managed by The Conafay Group, a Washington, DC based government relations firm.
For more information, visit: www.caritrauma.com
About The Conafay Group
The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for CARIT.
For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com