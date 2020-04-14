PRESTON, Md., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp., parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $940 thousand for the first three months of 2020. These earnings produced a .83% return on average assets and 8.60% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $45 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $37 million at March 31, 2019.
Total assets of $462 million increased by $26 million compared to March 31, 2019, an increase of 5.94%. Total loans increased by $20 million to $360 million, as compared to March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, non-performing assets were .31% of total assets. Total customer funding at March 31, 2020 was $374 million, an increase of 8.52% as compared to March 31, 2019.
Annualized earnings per share is $2.46 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $1.85 on March 31, 2019. The most recent stock trade was reported at $20.00 per share. As of March 31, 2019, the book value per share was $29.34, compared to $26.12 at March 31, 2019.
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2020 financial results.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 19,641,503
$ 21,800,847
Investment securities
59,796,786
54,090,750
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
359,558,120
339,330,334
Property and equipment
9,694,554
9,564,037
Bank-owned life insurance
8,471,644
5,264,720
Lease assets
2,675,508
3,184,261
Accrued interest receivable
1,314,693
1,274,417
Other assets
1,315,590
2,022,886
Total assets
$ 462,468,398
$ 436,532,252
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 103,795,890
$ 90,854,517
Interest-bearing
263,260,118
250,326,391
Total deposits
367,056,008
341,180,908
Repurchase agreements
7,447,748
3,916,944
FHLB advances and other borrowing
38,907,389
49,303,237
Lease liabilities
2,839,341
3,184,261
Other liabilities
1,277,970
1,847,992
Total liabilities
417,528,456
399,433,342
Stockholders' equity
44,939,942
37,098,910
Total liabilities and equity
$ 462,468,398
$ 436,532,252
Book value per share
$ 29.34
$ 26.12
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,591,832
$ 4,195,078
Investment securities
346,973
355,268
Other
38,468
88,714
Total interest income
4,977,273
4,639,060
Interest expense
Deposits
707,952
609,596
Repurchase agreements
4,945
10,863
FHLB advances
211,894
239,833
Other borrowings
40,298
45,689
Total interest expense
965,089
905,981
Net interest income
4,012,184
3,733,079
Provision for loan losses
118,500
100,000
Net interest income after provision
3,893,684
3,633,079
Noninterest income
661,531
587,227
Noninterest expense
3,311,896
3,370,370
Net income before tax
1,243,319
849,936
Tax expense
303,494
202,205
Net income
$ 939,825
$ 647,731
Net income per common share, annualized
$ 2.46
$ 1.85