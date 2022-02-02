PRESTON, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $5.28 million ($3.45 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 10.7% compared to $4.77 million ($3.13 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2020.  Return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 remained consistent with 2020 at .93%.  Return on average equity increased to 10.52% in 2021.

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), established in April 2020, significantly influenced financial performance during both 2020 and 2021.  During 2021, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $34.9 million and recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $3.13 million.  PPP loan principal forgiven by the SBA and principal payments received totaled $70.6 million in 2021.  During 2020, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $56.9 million and recognized net fee income totaling $1.02 million.  PPP loan principal forgiven and principal payments received in 2020 totaled $20.1 million.  As of December 31, 2021, PPP loans outstanding were $1.1 million and remaining net fees totaled $49,000

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.44% during 2021 compared to 3.52% during 2020 despite higher net fee income recognized under the PPP.  Pressure on the NIM resulted from continuing economic challenges presented by the pandemic and the federal government's fiscal and monetary response to such.  Specifically, the NIM has been challenged by (i) low interest rates, (ii) a change in the mix of earning assets, with larger than normal levels of excess liquidity invested in lower yielding investment securities and interest-earning cash, and (iii) highly competitive loan pricing.

Data Processing and software

Data processing and software expense increased $255,000 in 2021 compared to 2020.  The increase reflected one-time costs of approximately $60,000 associated with the Bank's transition to a more robust network communication infrastructure and added costs associated with increased volumes and additional products and services, including upgraded anti-money laundering data monitoring capabilities and an on-line account opening solution.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income totaled $1.02 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $1.44 million during the same period of 2020.  The decline was attributable to a decline in fees recognized from PPP lending activities, a decline in gain on sale of loans and an increase in the provision for loan losses.  Net fee income recognized from PPP lending activities declined from $600,000 during the fourth quarter 2020 to $418,000 during the same period in 2021.  Gain on sale of loans totaled $315,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $502,000 during the same period in 2020.  The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by movement of interest rates higher.  The provision for loan losses increased $210,000, from $20,000 in the fourth quarter 2020 to $230,000 in the fourth quarter 2021.  The provision for loan losses recorded during the fourth quarter 2021 primarily reflected growth in loans, net of PPP loan forgiveness, of $16.7 million during the quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Net income declined $508,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2021.  The decline was primarily attributable to a decline of $790,000 in net fee income recognized from PPP lending activities.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $585.0 million at December 31, 2021, increasing $35.7 million or 6.5% compared to December 31, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity.  Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $510.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $464.9 million at December 31, 2020, representing growth of 9.8%.  Gross loans totaled $357.8 million at December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $28.4 million or 7.4% compared to December 31, 2020.  The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $35.7 million to $1.1 million outstanding at December 31, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness.  Stockholders' Equity totaled $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 5.8%.  As of December 31, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .38% of total assets compared to .44% at the end of 2020.  The Bank remained well-capitalized at December 31, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are grateful for the patience of our customers and communities and for the hard-work and commitment of our team members as we continue to navigate the pandemic and the challenges it presents.  With the positive influence of PPP lending activity on our financial performance nearly ended, we look forward to traditional growth opportunities associated with more normalized economic and interest rate environments."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







December 31,





2021



2020



% Change





(unaudited)











Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$    36,100,150



$    29,162,136



23.8%



Investment securities

167,167,082



111,930,314



49.3%



Loans held for sale

1,879,591



2,367,448



-20.6%



Loans receivable

357,800,695



386,189,190



-7.4%



  Less allowance for loan losses

3,892,115



3,583,204



8.6%



Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

353,908,580



382,605,986



-7.5%



Property and equipment

6,879,131



8,401,637



-18.1%



Bank-owned life insurance

11,918,526



8,656,454



37.7%



Lease assets

2,720,578



2,508,345



8.5%



Accrued interest receivable

1,344,283



1,616,775



-16.9%



Other assets

3,119,329



2,103,866



48.3%



    Total assets

$  585,037,250



$  549,352,961



6.5%

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Deposits:













    Noninterest-bearing

$  191,144,058



$  171,855,568



11.2%



    Interest-bearing

303,379,512



277,526,516



9.3%



        Total deposits

494,523,570



449,382,084



10.0%



Repurchase agreements

16,104,671



15,528,356



3.7%



FHLB advances and other borrowing

18,220,887



31,078,123



-41.4%



Lease liabilities

2,930,961



2,685,641



9.1%



Other liabilities

1,677,656



1,934,558



-13.3%



    Total liabilities

533,457,745



500,608,762



6.6%



Stockholders' equity

51,579,505



48,744,199



5.8%



Total liabilities and equity

$  585,037,250



$  549,352,961



6.5%

















Book value per common share

$               33.86



$               32.00



5.8%



                  

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)



Years Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



% Change



2021



2020



% Change

Interest income























Loans, including fee income

$    19,292,572



$    19,135,849



0.8%



$       4,361,123



$       4,988,220



-12.6%

Investment securities

1,978,770



1,319,864



49.9%



566,608



334,830



69.2%

Other interest income

40,279



60,963



-33.9%



13,907



10,291



35.1%

        Total interest income

21,311,621



20,516,676



3.9%



4,941,638



5,333,341



-7.3%

Interest expense























Deposits

1,967,103



2,551,200



-22.9%



434,397



570,013



-23.8%

Repurchase agreements

4,811



8,061



-40.3%



1,375



1,298



5.9%

FHLB advances

550,707



799,285



-31.1%



101,801



187,295



-45.6%

Other borrowings

133,495



155,279



-14.0%



31,250



36,686



-14.8%

        Total interest expense

2,656,116



3,513,825



-24.4%



568,823



795,292



-28.5%

Net interest income

18,655,505



17,002,851



9.7%



4,372,815



4,538,049



-3.6%

Provision for loan losses

560,000



448,500



24.9%



230,000



20,000



1050.0%

        Net interest income after provision

18,095,505



16,554,351



9.3%



4,142,815



4,518,049



-8.3%

Noninterest income























Service charges

1,829,012



1,627,089



12.4%



485,620



416,823



16.5%

Gain on sale of loans

1,320,073



1,306,885



1.0%



314,859



502,302



-37.3%

Gain on sale of securities

4,310



44,027



-90.2%



-



18,557



-100.0%

Other noninterest income

280,407



281,997



-0.6%



82,327



66,597



23.6%

        Total noninterest income

3,433,802



3,259,998



5.3%



882,806



1,004,279



-12.1%

Noninterest expense























Salaries and benefits

7,669,758



7,227,478



6.1%



1,977,495



1,905,737



3.8%

Occupancy

2,124,876



2,009,648



5.7%



590,861



507,121



16.5%

Data processing and software

1,340,576



1,086,040



23.4%



311,239



294,390



5.7%

Other noninterest expense

3,407,220



3,140,315



8.5%



883,182



894,306



-1.2%

        Total noninterest expense

14,542,430



13,463,481



8.0%



3,762,777



3,601,554



4.5%

Net income before tax

6,986,877



6,350,868



10.0%



1,262,844



1,920,774



-34.3%

Tax expense

1,703,140



1,579,103



7.9%



247,113



478,399



-48.3%

Net income

$       5,283,737



$       4,771,765



10.7%



$       1,015,731



$       1,442,375



-29.6%

























Net income per diluted share

$                 3.45



$                 3.13



10.3%



$                 0.66



$                 0.95



-29.9%

 

HISTORICAL TRENDS













QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA













(unaudited)































2021



















2021



Q4 vs. Q3



2020



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1



% Change



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1

Interest income



































Loans, including fee income

$       4,361,123



$       5,200,935



$       4,967,402



$       4,763,112



-16.1%



$       4,988,220



$   4,796,814



$   4,758,983



$   4,591,832

Investment securities

566,608



502,460



485,823



423,879



12.8%



334,830



305,329



332,732



346,973

Other interest income

13,907



13,540



6,688



6,144



2.7%



10,291



7,190



5,014



38,468

        Total interest income

4,941,638



5,716,935



5,459,913



5,193,135



-13.6%



5,333,341



5,109,333



5,096,729



4,977,273

Interest expense



































Deposits

434,397



490,718



507,708



534,280



-11.5%



570,013



616,225



657,010



707,952

Repurchase agreements

1,375



1,466



891



1,079



-6.2%



1,298



782



1,036



4,945

FHLB advances

101,801



109,882



163,552



175,472



-7.4%



187,295



195,442



204,654



211,894

Other borrowings

31,250



32,967



34,341



34,937



-5.2%



36,686



38,461



39,834



40,298

        Total interest expense

568,823



635,033



706,492



745,768



-10.4%



795,292



850,910



902,534



965,089

Net interest income

4,372,815



5,081,902



4,753,421



4,447,367



-14.0%



4,538,049



4,258,423



4,194,195



4,012,184

Provision for loan losses

230,000



120,000



120,000



90,000



91.7%



20,000



130,000



180,000



118,500

        Net interest income after provision

4,142,815



4,961,902



4,633,421



4,357,367



-16.5%



4,518,049



4,128,423



4,014,195



3,893,684

Noninterest income



































Service charges

485,620



480,290



445,963



417,139



1.1%



416,823



412,317



374,471



423,478

Gain on sale of loans

314,859



407,328



337,422



260,464



-22.7%



502,302



397,309



243,830



163,444

Gain on sale of securities

-



-



4,310



-



     NM



18,557



-



25,470



-

Other noninterest income

82,327



80,747



64,069



53,264



2.0%



66,597



69,745



71,046



74,609

        Total noninterest income

882,806



968,365



851,764



730,867



-8.8%



1,004,279



879,371



714,817



661,531

Noninterest expense



































Salaries and benefits

1,977,495



2,063,437



1,820,550



1,808,276



-4.2%



1,905,737



1,843,439



1,706,479



1,771,823

Occupancy

590,861



512,155



508,652



513,208



15.4%



507,121



488,246



492,731



521,550

Data processing and software

311,239



408,523



308,194



312,620



-23.8%



294,390



287,995



268,884



234,771

Other noninterest expense

883,182



893,689



790,844



839,505



-1.2%



894,306



715,565



746,696



783,748

        Total noninterest expense

3,762,777



3,877,804



3,428,240



3,473,609



-3.0%



3,601,554



3,335,245



3,214,790



3,311,892

Net income before tax

1,262,844



2,052,463



2,056,945



1,614,625



-38.5%



1,920,774



1,672,549



1,514,222



1,243,323

Tax expense

247,113



528,699



525,953



401,375



-53.3%



478,399



420,666



376,544



303,494

Net income

$       1,015,731



$       1,523,764



$       1,530,992



$       1,213,250



-33.3%



$       1,442,375



$    1,251,883



$    1,137,678



$       939,829

Net income per diluted share

$                 0.66



$                 1.00



$                 1.00



$                 0.80



-33.5%



$                 0.95



$              0.82



$              0.75



$              0.62





































Supplemental Data



































PPP loans - net fee income

$          418,004



$       1,207,559



$          832,733



$          667,482







$          600,105



$       237,633



$       178,801



$                    -

 

