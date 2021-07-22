PRESTON, Md., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.53 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 34.6% compared to $1.14 million ($.74 per diluted common share) for the second quarter 2020 and 26.2% compared to $1.21 million ($.79 per diluted common share) for the first quarter 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled a record $2.74 million ($1.79 per diluted common share) compared to $2.08 million ($1.36 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 32.1%.
Performance Review
Second Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2020
- Net income increased $393,000 primarily as a result of an increase in net fees (fees net of loan origination costs) earned on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in April 2020, an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.
- Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $833,000 during the second quarter 2021 compared to $179,000 during 2020 and represented activity (monthly net fee amortization and accelerated net fee amortization as a result of loan forgiveness) associated with loans originated during both 2021 and 2020 while the second quarter 2020 represented early PPP loan activity (without forgiveness activity).
- Interest on investment securities increased $153,000 as a result of an increase in average invested balances. Quarterly average balances for the investment securities portfolio were $127.1 million during 2021 and $58.1 million during 2020.
- Gain on sale of loans increased $94,000 primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a lower interest rate environment.
- The net interest margin was 3.49% for the second quarter 2021 and was unchanged from that for the 2020 quarter while there was positive benefit of additional net fees earned on PPP loans. Pressure on the net interest margin was primarily the result of the continuation of a low interest rate environment and competitive loan pricing.
Second Quarter 2021 compared to First Quarter 2021
- Net income increased $318,000 primarily as a result of an increase in net fees earned on PPP loans, an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans.
- Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $833,000 during the second quarter 2021 compared to $667,000 during the first quarter 2021. The increase reflected the start of loan forgiveness for PPP loans originated in 2021.
- Interest on investment securities increased $62,000 as the average balance increased from $111.9 million to $127.1 million.
- Gain on sale of loans increased $77,000 reflecting continuation of a favorable interest rate environment for mortgage banking activity.
Year-to-date 2021 compared to 2020
- Net income increased $667,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 as a result of increased net fees earned on PPP loans, an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.
- Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $1.5 million in 2021 compared to $179,000 in 2020. The increase is a function of the timing of the start of the PPP program and the forgiveness process. As of June 30, 2021, PPP loans outstanding total $29.3 million and unearned net fees totaled $1.7 million.
- Interest on investment securities increased $230,000 as the average balance increased from $57.9 million to $119.6 million.
- Gain on sale of loans increased $191,000 primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a lower interest rate environment.
- The net interest margin fell from 3.59% during the first six months of 2020 to 3.46% for the same period in 2021 while net fees earned on PPP loans increased. Pressure on the net interest margin was primarily the result of the continuation of a low interest rate environment and competitive loan pricing.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
- Assets totaled $570.4 million at June 30, 2021, increasing $46.8 million or 8.9% compared to June 30, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits totaled $476.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $427.7 million at June 30, 2020, representing growth of 11.5%. Gross loans totaled $376.5 million at June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $35.2 million or 8.6% compared to June 30, 2020. The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $26.4 million to $29.3 million outstanding at June 30, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness.
- Stockholders' Equity totaled $50.6 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $46.3 million at June 30, 2020 representing an increase of 9.1%. The Bank remained well-capitalized at June 30, 2021.
- As of June 30, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans were .44% of total assets compared to .74% at June 30, 2020 and .44% at December 31, 2020.
President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are extremely proud of our ability to produce record earnings while helping our customers navigate our Nation's recovery from the pandemic. While it will take time for core loan growth and interest rates to normalize, we are confident of the continued patience and determination of our team members, our customers and our community, and of the return to a more stable environment."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Percent Change from
(unaudited)
Dec 31, 2020
(unaudited)
Dec 31, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 35,970,196
$ 29,162,136
$ 34,527,127
23.3%
4.2%
Investment securities
137,536,932
111,930,314
57,033,548
22.9%
141.2%
Loans held for sale
799,914
2,367,448
990,096
-66.2%
-19.2%
Loans receivable
375,725,838
386,189,190
410,749,703
-2.7%
-8.5%
Less allowance for loan losses
3,791,211
3,583,204
3,455,808
5.8%
9.7%
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
371,934,627
382,605,986
407,293,895
-2.8%
-8.7%
Property and equipment
7,959,868
8,401,637
9,428,865
-5.3%
-15.6%
Bank-owned life insurance
10,268,898
8,656,454
8,535,133
18.6%
20.3%
Lease assets
2,349,010
2,508,345
2,583,640
-6.4%
-9.1%
Accrued interest receivable
1,477,556
1,616,775
1,853,258
-8.6%
-20.3%
Other assets
2,094,983
2,103,866
1,312,497
-0.4%
59.6%
Total assets
$ 570,391,984
$ 549,352,961
$ 523,558,059
3.8%
8.9%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 167,856,223
$ 171,855,568
$ 150,864,972
-2.3%
11.3%
Interest-bearing
309,043,012
277,526,516
276,845,633
11.4%
11.6%
Total deposits
476,899,235
449,382,084
427,710,605
6.1%
11.5%
Repurchase agreements
17,843,824
15,528,356
7,789,761
14.9%
129.1%
FHLB advances and other borrowing
21,274,729
31,078,123
37,381,076
-31.5%
-43.1%
Lease liabilities
2,550,211
2,685,641
2,753,979
-5.0%
-7.4%
Other liabilities
1,266,407
1,934,558
1,577,990
-34.5%
-19.7%
Total liabilities
519,834,406
500,608,762
477,213,411
3.8%
8.9%
Stockholders' equity
50,557,578
48,744,199
46,344,648
3.7%
9.1%
Total liabilities and equity
$ 570,391,984
$ 549,352,961
$ 523,558,059
3.8%
8.9%
Book value per common share
$ 33.01
$ 31.82
$ 30.26
3.7%
9.1%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
June 30,
Percent
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,967,402
$ 4,758,983
4.4%
$ 9,730,514
$ 9,350,815
4.1%
Investment securities
485,823
332,732
46.0%
909,702
679,705
33.8%
Other interest income
6,688
5,014
33.4%
12,832
43,482
-70.5%
Total interest income
5,459,913
5,096,729
7.1%
10,653,048
10,074,002
5.7%
Interest expense
Deposits
507,708
657,010
-22.7%
1,041,988
1,364,962
-23.7%
Repurchase agreements
891
1,036
-14.0%
1,970
5,981
-67.1%
FHLB advances
163,552
204,654
-20.1%
339,024
416,548
-18.6%
Other borrowings
34,341
39,834
-13.8%
69,278
80,132
-13.5%
Total interest expense
706,492
902,534
-21.7%
1,452,260
1,867,623
-22.2%
Net interest income
4,753,421
4,194,195
13.3%
9,200,788
8,206,379
12.1%
Provision for loan losses
120,000
180,000
-33.3%
210,000
298,500
-29.6%
Net interest income after provision
4,633,421
4,014,195
15.4%
8,990,788
7,907,879
13.7%
Noninterest income
Service charges
445,963
374,471
19.1%
863,102
797,949
8.2%
Gain on sale of loans
337,422
243,830
38.4%
597,886
407,274
46.8%
Gain on sale of securities
4,310
25,470
-83.1%
4,310
25,470
-83.1%
Other noninterest income
64,069
71,046
-9.8%
117,333
145,655
-19.4%
Total noninterest income
851,764
714,817
19.2%
1,582,631
1,376,348
15.0%
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,820,550
1,706,479
6.7%
3,628,826
3,478,302
4.3%
Occupancy
508,652
492,731
3.2%
1,021,860
1,014,281
0.7%
Data processing and software
308,194
268,884
14.6%
620,814
503,655
23.3%
Other noninterest expense
790,844
746,696
5.9%
1,630,349
1,530,444
6.5%
Total noninterest expense
3,428,240
3,214,790
6.6%
6,901,849
6,526,682
5.7%
Net income before tax
2,056,945
1,514,222
35.8%
3,671,570
2,757,545
33.1%
Tax expense
525,953
376,544
39.7%
927,328
680,038
36.4%
Net income
$ 1,530,992
$ 1,137,678
34.6%
$ 2,744,242
$ 2,077,507
32.1%
Net income per share
$ 1.00
$ 0.74
34.5%
$ 1.79
$ 1.36
32.0%
HISTORICAL TRENDS
QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
% Change
2021
2021
2020
Q2
Q1
Q2 vs. Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 4,967,402
$ 4,763,112
4.3%
$ 4,988,220
$ 4,796,814
$ 4,758,983
$ 4,591,832
Investment securities
485,823
423,879
14.6%
334,830
305,329
332,732
346,973
Other interest income
6,688
6,144
8.9%
10,291
7,190
5,014
38,468
Total interest income
5,459,913
5,193,135
5.1%
5,333,341
5,109,333
5,096,729
4,977,273
Interest expense
Deposits
507,708
534,280
-5.0%
570,013
616,225
657,010
707,952
Repurchase agreements
891
1,079
-17.4%
1,298
782
1,036
4,945
FHLB advances
163,552
175,472
-6.8%
187,295
195,442
204,654
211,894
Other borrowings
34,341
34,937
-1.7%
36,686
38,461
39,834
40,298
Total interest expense
706,492
745,768
-5.3%
795,292
850,910
902,534
965,089
Net interest income
4,753,421
4,447,367
6.9%
4,538,049
4,258,423
4,194,195
4,012,184
Provision for loan losses
120,000
90,000
33.3%
20,000
130,000
180,000
118,500
Net interest income after provision
4,633,421
4,357,367
6.3%
4,518,049
4,128,423
4,014,195
3,893,684
Noninterest income
Service charges
445,963
417,139
6.9%
416,823
412,317
374,471
423,478
Gain on sale of loans
337,422
260,464
29.5%
502,302
397,309
243,830
163,444
Gain on sale of securities
4,310
-
NM
18,557
-
25,470
-
Other noninterest income
64,069
53,264
20.3%
66,597
69,745
71,046
74,609
Total noninterest income
851,764
730,867
16.5%
1,004,279
879,371
714,817
661,531
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,820,550
1,808,276
0.7%
1,905,737
1,843,439
1,706,479
1,771,823
Occupancy
508,652
513,208
-0.9%
507,121
488,246
492,731
521,550
Data processing and software
308,194
312,620
-1.4%
294,390
287,995
268,884
234,771
Other noninterest expense
790,844
839,505
-5.8%
894,306
715,565
746,696
783,748
Total noninterest expense
3,428,240
3,473,609
-1.3%
3,601,554
3,335,245
3,214,790
3,311,892
Net income before tax
2,056,945
1,614,625
27.4%
1,920,774
1,672,549
1,514,222
1,243,323
Tax expense
525,953
401,375
31.0%
478,399
420,666
376,544
303,494
Net income
$ 1,530,992
$ 1,213,250
26.2%
$ 1,442,375
$ 1,251,883
$ 1,137,678
$ 939,829
Net income per share
$ 1.00
$ 0.79
26.2%
$ 0.94
$ 0.82
$ 0.74
$ 0.61
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-reports-record-results-301339548.html
SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.