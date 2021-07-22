PRESTON, Md., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.53 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 34.6% compared to $1.14 million ($.74 per diluted common share) for the second quarter 2020 and 26.2% compared to $1.21 million ($.79 per diluted common share) for the first quarter 2021.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled a record $2.74 million ($1.79 per diluted common share) compared to $2.08 million ($1.36 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 32.1%.

Performance Review

Second Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2020

  • Net income increased $393,000 primarily as a result of an increase in net fees (fees net of loan origination costs) earned on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in April 2020, an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.
  • Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $833,000 during the second quarter 2021 compared to $179,000 during 2020 and represented activity (monthly net fee amortization and accelerated net fee amortization as a result of loan forgiveness) associated with loans originated during both 2021 and 2020 while the second quarter 2020 represented early PPP loan activity (without forgiveness activity).
  • Interest on investment securities increased $153,000 as a result of an increase in average invested balances. Quarterly average balances for the investment securities portfolio were $127.1 million during 2021 and $58.1 million during 2020.
  • Gain on sale of loans increased $94,000 primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a lower interest rate environment.
  • The net interest margin was 3.49% for the second quarter 2021 and was unchanged from that for the 2020 quarter while there was positive benefit of additional net fees earned on PPP loans. Pressure on the net interest margin was primarily the result of the continuation of a low interest rate environment and competitive loan pricing.

Second Quarter 2021 compared to First Quarter 2021 

  • Net income increased $318,000 primarily as a result of an increase in net fees earned on PPP loans, an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans.
  • Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $833,000 during the second quarter 2021 compared to $667,000 during the first quarter 2021. The increase reflected the start of loan forgiveness for PPP loans originated in 2021.
  • Interest on investment securities increased $62,000 as the average balance increased from $111.9 million to $127.1 million.
  • Gain on sale of loans increased $77,000 reflecting continuation of a favorable interest rate environment for mortgage banking activity.

Year-to-date 2021 compared to 2020

  • Net income increased $667,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 as a result of increased net fees earned on PPP loans, an increase in interest on investment securities and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.
  • Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $1.5 million in 2021 compared to $179,000 in 2020. The increase is a function of the timing of the start of the PPP program and the forgiveness process. As of June 30, 2021, PPP loans outstanding total $29.3 million and unearned net fees totaled $1.7 million.
  • Interest on investment securities increased $230,000 as the average balance increased from $57.9 million to $119.6 million.
  • Gain on sale of loans increased $191,000 primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a lower interest rate environment.
  • The net interest margin fell from 3.59% during the first six months of 2020 to 3.46% for the same period in 2021 while net fees earned on PPP loans increased. Pressure on the net interest margin was primarily the result of the continuation of a low interest rate environment and competitive loan pricing.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Assets totaled $570.4 million at June 30, 2021, increasing $46.8 million or 8.9% compared to June 30, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits totaled $476.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $427.7 million at June 30, 2020, representing growth of 11.5%. Gross loans totaled $376.5 million at June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $35.2 million or 8.6% compared to June 30, 2020. The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $26.4 million to $29.3 million outstanding at June 30, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness.
  • Stockholders' Equity totaled $50.6 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $46.3 million at June 30, 2020 representing an increase of 9.1%. The Bank remained well-capitalized at June 30, 2021.
  • As of June 30, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans were .44% of total assets compared to .74% at June 30, 2020 and .44% at December 31, 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are extremely proud of our ability to produce record earnings while helping our customers navigate our Nation's recovery from the pandemic.  While it will take time for core loan growth and interest rates to normalize, we are confident of the continued patience and determination of our team members, our customers and our community, and of the return to a more stable environment."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





























Jun 30, 2021







Jun 30, 2020



Percent Change from





(unaudited)



Dec 31, 2020



(unaudited)



Dec 31, 2020



Jun 30, 2020

























Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents

$    35,970,196



$    29,162,136



$    34,527,127



23.3%



4.2%



Investment securities

137,536,932



111,930,314



57,033,548



22.9%



141.2%



Loans held for sale

799,914



2,367,448



990,096



-66.2%



-19.2%



Loans receivable

375,725,838



386,189,190



410,749,703



-2.7%



-8.5%



  Less allowance for loan losses

3,791,211



3,583,204



3,455,808



5.8%



9.7%



Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

371,934,627



382,605,986



407,293,895



-2.8%



-8.7%



Property and equipment

7,959,868



8,401,637



9,428,865



-5.3%



-15.6%



Bank-owned life insurance

10,268,898



8,656,454



8,535,133



18.6%



20.3%



Lease assets

2,349,010



2,508,345



2,583,640



-6.4%



-9.1%



Accrued interest receivable

1,477,556



1,616,775



1,853,258



-8.6%



-20.3%



Other assets

2,094,983



2,103,866



1,312,497



-0.4%



59.6%



    Total assets

$  570,391,984



$  549,352,961



$  523,558,059



3.8%



8.9%

























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Deposits:





















    Noninterest-bearing

$  167,856,223



$  171,855,568



$  150,864,972



-2.3%



11.3%



    Interest-bearing

309,043,012



277,526,516



276,845,633



11.4%



11.6%



        Total deposits

476,899,235



449,382,084



427,710,605



6.1%



11.5%



Repurchase agreements

17,843,824



15,528,356



7,789,761



14.9%



129.1%



FHLB advances and other borrowing

21,274,729



31,078,123



37,381,076



-31.5%



-43.1%



Lease liabilities

2,550,211



2,685,641



2,753,979



-5.0%



-7.4%



Other liabilities

1,266,407



1,934,558



1,577,990



-34.5%



-19.7%



    Total liabilities

519,834,406



500,608,762



477,213,411



3.8%



8.9%



Stockholders' equity

50,557,578



48,744,199



46,344,648



3.7%



9.1%



Total liabilities and equity

$  570,391,984



$  549,352,961



$  523,558,059



3.8%



8.9%

























Book value per common share

$               33.01



$               31.82



$               30.26



3.7%



9.1%





































 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)



























Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended







June 30,



Percent



June 30,



Percent



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

Interest income























Loans, including fee income

$       4,967,402



$       4,758,983



4.4%



$       9,730,514



$       9,350,815



4.1%

Investment securities

485,823



332,732



46.0%



909,702



679,705



33.8%

Other interest income

6,688



5,014



33.4%



12,832



43,482



-70.5%

        Total interest income

5,459,913



5,096,729



7.1%



10,653,048



10,074,002



5.7%

Interest expense























Deposits

507,708



657,010



-22.7%



1,041,988



1,364,962



-23.7%

Repurchase agreements

891



1,036



-14.0%



1,970



5,981



-67.1%

FHLB advances

163,552



204,654



-20.1%



339,024



416,548



-18.6%

Other borrowings

34,341



39,834



-13.8%



69,278



80,132



-13.5%

        Total interest expense

706,492



902,534



-21.7%



1,452,260



1,867,623



-22.2%

Net interest income

4,753,421



4,194,195



13.3%



9,200,788



8,206,379



12.1%

Provision for loan losses

120,000



180,000



-33.3%



210,000



298,500



-29.6%

        Net interest income after provision

4,633,421



4,014,195



15.4%



8,990,788



7,907,879



13.7%

Noninterest income























Service charges

445,963



374,471



19.1%



863,102



797,949



8.2%

Gain on sale of loans

337,422



243,830



38.4%



597,886



407,274



46.8%

Gain on sale of securities

4,310



25,470



-83.1%



4,310



25,470



-83.1%

Other noninterest income

64,069



71,046



-9.8%



117,333



145,655



-19.4%

        Total noninterest income

851,764



714,817



19.2%



1,582,631



1,376,348



15.0%

Noninterest expense























Salaries and benefits

1,820,550



1,706,479



6.7%



3,628,826



3,478,302



4.3%

Occupancy

508,652



492,731



3.2%



1,021,860



1,014,281



0.7%

Data processing and software

308,194



268,884



14.6%



620,814



503,655



23.3%

Other noninterest expense

790,844



746,696



5.9%



1,630,349



1,530,444



6.5%

        Total noninterest expense

3,428,240



3,214,790



6.6%



6,901,849



6,526,682



5.7%

Net income before tax

2,056,945



1,514,222



35.8%



3,671,570



2,757,545



33.1%

Tax expense

525,953



376,544



39.7%



927,328



680,038



36.4%

Net income

$       1,530,992



$       1,137,678



34.6%



$       2,744,242



$       2,077,507



32.1%

























Net income per share

$                 1.00



$                 0.74



34.5%



$                 1.79



$                 1.36



32.0%

 

HISTORICAL TRENDS

QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)











% Change



















2021



2021



2020



Q2



Q1



Q2 vs. Q1



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1

Interest income



























Loans, including fee income

$      4,967,402



$       4,763,112



4.3%



$      4,988,220



$       4,796,814



$      4,758,983



$     4,591,832

Investment securities

485,823



423,879



14.6%



334,830



305,329



332,732



346,973

Other interest income

6,688



6,144



8.9%



10,291



7,190



5,014



38,468

        Total interest income

5,459,913



5,193,135



5.1%



5,333,341



5,109,333



5,096,729



4,977,273

Interest expense



























Deposits

507,708



534,280



-5.0%



570,013



616,225



657,010



707,952

Repurchase agreements

891



1,079



-17.4%



1,298



782



1,036



4,945

FHLB advances

163,552



175,472



-6.8%



187,295



195,442



204,654



211,894

Other borrowings

34,341



34,937



-1.7%



36,686



38,461



39,834



40,298

        Total interest expense

706,492



745,768



-5.3%



795,292



850,910



902,534



965,089

Net interest income

4,753,421



4,447,367



6.9%



4,538,049



4,258,423



4,194,195



4,012,184

Provision for loan losses

120,000



90,000



33.3%



20,000



130,000



180,000



118,500

        Net interest income after provision

4,633,421



4,357,367



6.3%



4,518,049



4,128,423



4,014,195



3,893,684

Noninterest income



























Service charges

445,963



417,139



6.9%



416,823



412,317



374,471



423,478

Gain on sale of loans

337,422



260,464



29.5%



502,302



397,309



243,830



163,444

Gain on sale of securities

4,310



-



NM



18,557



-



25,470



-

Other noninterest income

64,069



53,264



20.3%



66,597



69,745



71,046



74,609

        Total noninterest income

851,764



730,867



16.5%



1,004,279



879,371



714,817



661,531

Noninterest expense



























Salaries and benefits

1,820,550



1,808,276



0.7%



1,905,737



1,843,439



1,706,479



1,771,823

Occupancy

508,652



513,208



-0.9%



507,121



488,246



492,731



521,550

Data processing and software

308,194



312,620



-1.4%



294,390



287,995



268,884



234,771

Other noninterest expense

790,844



839,505



-5.8%



894,306



715,565



746,696



783,748

        Total noninterest expense

3,428,240



3,473,609



-1.3%



3,601,554



3,335,245



3,214,790



3,311,892

Net income before tax

2,056,945



1,614,625



27.4%



1,920,774



1,672,549



1,514,222



1,243,323

Tax expense

525,953



401,375



31.0%



478,399



420,666



376,544



303,494

Net income

$      1,530,992



$       1,213,250



26.2%



$      1,442,375



$       1,251,883



$      1,137,678



$         939,829





























Net income per share

$                1.00



$                 0.79



26.2%



$                0.94



$                 0.82



$                0.74



$               0.61



































 

