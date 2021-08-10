NEW YORK, August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PSS USA, a multi-service nonprofit agency that has served older New Yorkers and their families citywide since 1962 ( http://www.pssusa.org), announced that it has added three new directors to its Board: Maria Brillant, Senior Director of Advanced Practice Nursing, NYU Langone Medical Center, Jon L. Chui, and Heather Mee, Chief Marketing Officer, Delta Galil Premium Brands. Brillant will join existing Board members Christina Pagano, Treasurer Andy Craven, Secretary Patricia Nunez and President Martha Ferry as members of the Audit Committee. Chui and Mee have been named to the Nominating Committee, joining Pagano, Ferry and Vice President Josie Lawrence.
PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin welcomed the Board expansion, noting, "It is incredibly important to have a wide array of skill-sets and expertise on a nonprofit board, and these new additions to the board definitely achieve that."
Echoing Jasin's sentiments, Board President Martha Ferry added that "the range of their professional experience will provide PSS with the kind of insights that will help us adapt to our ever-changing times."
About the new Directors:
Brillant has spent her 30-year career at NYU in a variety of increasingly responsible roles in nursing leadership, case management and program development, including Assistant Clinical Coordinator in neurosciences and surgical specialties, Case Management Coordinator, and Administrative Nursing Coordinator of the Hospital's Comprehensive Stroke Center. In her current post, she is responsible for defining advance practice nursing at NYU Langone Health. She is also a member of the Thought Leaders of The Center for Advancing Provider Practices, a national organization dedicated to assisting healthcare systems in optimizing performance through effective use of Advanced Practice Nurses and Physician Assistants. A 2017 recipient of the Nurse Practitioner of Distinction Leadership Award from the Nurse Practitioners of New York (NPNY), she is also an instructor at NYU Meyers College of Nursing. Brillant received both her Master's degree in Nursing Administration, specializing in healthcare delivery systems, and her post-master's certificate in adult primary care from New York University.
Chui comes to the PSS Board after serving on the Presbytery of New York City's Board of Trustees (member of the Presbyterian Church-USA) for six years, a tenure that gives him a unique perspective on social service outreach in New York City. His professional background also includes many years of civil service. He is a graduate of the State University of New York with degrees in Sociology and Philosophy, Law and Politics.
In her post at Delta Galil, Mee leads global strategic and creative marketing for its premium brands, including 7 for all Mankind, Splendid and Bare Necessities. Prior to joining Delta this year, she was Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Global Brands Group, responsible for its portfolio of apparel, accessory and footwear brands with a focus on driving growth through creative innovation. Earlier in her career, she served as chief marketing officer of the London Fog Group. Mee was a founding partner and chief strategic officer at international advertising agency Frierson, Mee + Partners, handling strategic branding and marketing campaigns for such brands and Moet & Chandon, Adidas, American Ballet Theater, and others. Mee received her B.A. in English from Duke University and has attended graduate programs at Radcliffe and NYU. She serves on the Brand Council for Parsons The New School for Design, the Mother's Day Council supporting Save the Children and is a mentor and advisor for XRC Labs, working with start-ups in retail, beauty and sustainability.
About PSS:
Founded in 1962 as Presbyterian Senior Services by volunteers to serve older members of their church community, today, PSS is a multi-service nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency whose mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive. PSS has over 60 staff and more than 210 committed volunteers and interns. Operating with a $6+ million annual budget, the organization runs ten community centers for older adults, family caregiver and kinship family support programs through PSS Circle of Care, three residences – including the first one purposefully built for grandparents raising children – and Coming of Age, NYC's popular educational programs that inspire adults 50+ to live with passion and purpose. Website: pssusa.org
