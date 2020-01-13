PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Pipeline Progress at 2020 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

- PTC-AADC MAA submitted; BLA now expected to be submitted in 2Q 2020 - - 3 clinical trials from PTC's new redox platform to begin in 2020 - - ~ $306 million preliminary unaudited 2019 total revenue - - 2020 Duchenne franchise revenue guidance of $320-340 million -