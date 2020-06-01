SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Censa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CNSA-001 (sepiapterin), a clinical-stage investigational therapy for orphan metabolic diseases, including phenylketonuria (PKU) and other diseases associated with defects in the tetrahydrobiopterin (BH4) biochemical pathways diagnosed at birth.
"We're thrilled to complete the acquisition of Censa," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. "This acquisition adds a well-established late-stage PKU clinical program to our growing rare disease portfolio. Given PTC's established development and commercial capabilities, we're well-positioned to bring this therapy to patients with unmet medical need expeditiously."
With the acquisition, PTC adds CNSA-001 to its robust pipeline of treatments for rare disorders. CNSA-001 has been pursued as a possible treatment for orphan metabolic diseases associated with defects in the tetrahydrobiopterin biochemical pathways. CNSA-001 is an oral formulation of synthetic sepiapterin, a precursor to intracellular tetrahydrobiopterin, which is a critical enzymatic cofactor involved in the metabolism and synthesis of numerous metabolic products. The Phase 2 trial evaluating CNSA-001 for PKU met its primary and secondary endpoints in December 20191, and the program is Phase 3 ready.
About Phenylketonuria (PKU)
Phenylketonuria (PKU) is an inborn error of metabolism caused predominantly by mutations in the phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene resulting in toxic buildup of the amino acid phenylalanine (Phe) in the brain. Gene mutations of PAH result in inefficient Phe metabolism leading to hyperphenylalaninemia. There are at least 1,000 unique mutations in the PAH gene, resulting in phenotypic variation in the amount of enzyme produced and/or enzyme activity. With the near universal adoption of newborn screening for high plasma phenylalanine PKU is typically diagnosed at birth. PKU has been described in all ethnic groups, and its incidence worldwide varies widely, but is estimated that there are 16,500 patients in the U.S. If left untreated, severe and irreversible disability can occur to include permanent intellectual disability, seizures, delayed development, behavioral problems, and possibly psychiatric disorders. It has been shown that administration of tetrahydrobiopterin improves the function of PAH resulting in reduction in phenylalanine plasma concentration. CNSA-001 has the potential to address the metabolic and neurological signs and symptoms of a broad range of PKU patients.
About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.
