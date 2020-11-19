SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that management will present a company overview at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1st at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of PTC Therapeutics' website at www.ptcbio.com and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:


Media: 

Investors:

Jane Baj 

Lisa Hayes

+1 (908) 912-9167

+1 (732) 354-8687

jbaj@ptcbio.com

lhayes@ptcbio.com 

