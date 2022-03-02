(PRNewsfoto/PTC Inc.)

 By PTC Inc.

BOSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual conferences.

What:

 KeyBanc Capital Markets' Emerging Tech Summit

When:

 Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 1:00pm PT





What:

 J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

When:

 Monday, May 23rd, 2022  





What:

 Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

When:

 Monday, June 6th, 2022





What:

 Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

When:

 Wednesday, June 8th, 2022





What:

 Nasdaq Investor Conference

When:

 Tuesday, June 14th, 2022





To view the webcast and replay for conferences please use the link below.

Webcast:

https://investor.ptc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx 

Please note that statements made at each conference are as of the date of the respective conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About PTC 

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC Investor Relations Contact              

Matt Shimao

mshimao@ptc.com

investor@ptc.com

Emily Walt

ewalt@ptc.com

investor@ptc.com

