NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced today that the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has selected Infor CloudSuite Healthcare Financial and Supply Chain Management applications. Implemented by Infor's Consulting Services (ICS) practice, these capabilities will replace PHA's legacy systems and help PHA improve outcomes in public healthcare delivery in the Bahamas. Infor CloudSuite Healthcare is an industry-specific software platform that encompasses a comprehensive suite of business solutions unique to healthcare organizations, including clinically integrated finance and supply chain business processes.
"The Public Hospitals Authority has made great strides in improving and modernizing its financial and supply chain systems. With the successful completion of Phase 2 of our Infor CloudSuite Healthcare Financials implementation, we have reduced our dependency on legacy systems as we have transitioned many critical financial processes into Infor CloudSuite Healthcare. Our achievements set the foundation for future improvements within the PHA and beyond, which will lead to improved outcomes in healthcare delivery for the people of the Bahamas," said Lyrone Burrows, deputy managing director of the Public Hospitals Authority.
PHA will use Infor applications to take better control of financial operations in order to control costs and manage margins. PHA will be able to improve transparency with advanced analytics, consolidate data from disparate sources, reconcile for period-end closings, and benefit from increased visibility into activities that impact finances across the enterprise. In addition, supply chain capabilities will allow users to automate the procure-to-pay process. PHA will be able to spend less time on administration and more time on securing reliable suppliers, negotiating competitive pricing, and driving sustainable cost savings.
"Modern healthcare organizations are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to deliver value-added care to achieve the best patient outcomes. This especially rings true when looking at healthcare supply chain operations," said Chuck Whinney, Infor senior director of healthcare strategy. "Infor offers a complete, scalable, proven suite of solutions designed specifically to support the healthcare industry. By partnering with us, leading organizations such as PHA will be able to strive to keep their business running with maximum efficiency, so their teams can put more focus on delivering quality, safe, affordable care."
For more information visit http://www.infor.com/industries/healthcare/.
About Public Hospitals Authority
The Public Hospitals Authority is recognized as one of the best public healthcare systems in the Caribbean, earning praise for being a provider and employer of choice for the Bahamas. For more information visit http://www.phabahamas.org/.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
Infor customers include:
- 14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks
- The top 20 aerospace companies
- 9 of the top 10 high tech companies
- 19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities
- 18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers
- 14 of the top 20 industrial distributors
- 13 of the top 20 global retailers
- 4 of the top 5 brewers
- 17 of the top 20 global banks
- 9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands
- 7 of the top 10 global luxury brands
For more information:
Christina Ledger
Infor
312-662-2135
christina.ledger@infor.com