- Bettina Cosmetics nail polish line, Puerto Rico's best-selling brand, is now available at Walgreens. - The launch of Bettina Cosmetics will kick off with "Bettina Premia tu Valor", a social initiative designed to recognize and support Latin women with inspiring stories of entrepreneurship during the pandemic. - The five (5) winners will be honored with a designated nail polish color with their company name. All proceeds generated from the sales of these nail polishes will go to the entrepreneurs. In addition, their story will be featured as a testimony of business success.