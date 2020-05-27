LEXINGTON, Mass., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that, due to public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") has been changed to a virtual format only.
As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person; however, the Annual Meeting will be held virtually instead, and the stockholders of record will be able to listen, vote and ask questions during the meeting through an online platform.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on April 20, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. In order to attend the Annual Meeting virtually via the Internet, you must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/PULM prior to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 15, 2020. You will be required to enter the control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously delivered to you. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you to access the virtual Annual Meeting and vote online during the meeting. You will be permitted to submit questions at the time of registration.
Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.
A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline is initially focused on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor in lung cancer. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on iSPERSE™, its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, which seeks to enable therapeutic delivery to the lungs by either optimizing drug lung delivery for systemic treatment or maximizing local lung concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.
Investor Contact
Timothy McCarthy, CFA
212.915.2564
tim@lifesciadvisors.com