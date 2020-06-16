INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmodyne and EMS announced today that following a successful 35-year tenure as the Company's Co-Presidents, Brad Quinn (Pulmodyne) and Jeff Quinn (EMS) will move to their new roles of Co-Chairmen for the Quinn Group, the parent company, effective June 1st, 2020. The firm also announced that Andrew Shurig, Executive Vice President of Pulmodyne, was selected by the board to assume the role of President of Pulmodyne and EMS, effective June 1, 2020. Shurig has been with Pulmodyne for more than 10 years, including more than 6 years as a Vice President. He has also played an active role in helping guide the Company's Strategic Plan over the past 4 years.
"Andy has shown his leadership skills all along the way during his tenure with us here at Pulmodyne/EMS," said Jeff Quinn. "We are confident that he will exceed our expectations as our new President and look forward to great days ahead."
CFO, Steve Jones, and Vice President of Sales, Richard Hollingworth will continue in their roles.
Vice President of Manufacturing Role Filled by Veteran Leader
Pulmodyne and EMS also announced today that the board has selected Fred Boyer as the new Vice President of Manufacturing. Boyer has over 30 years of production experience, including more than 25 years at EMS.
"Fred has been with this company nearly from the beginning, and has been a steady, guiding influence for our organization," said Shurig. "He is a first man in the door, and last to leave type of individual. He focuses on solutions, not problems, and exemplifies the type culture that we strive for in our organization."
New Perspective, Established Experience
During his Pulmodyne/EMS career, Shurig has progressed in various leadership roles after joining the company in 2010. He served as the International Sales Manager, helping to establish distribution relationships in more than 70 countries, before assuming the role of Vice President of Sales in 2014. In 2018, he was named to his most recent post as the Executive Vice President. Since 2014, he has overseen the launch of multiple new products, in addition to expansion into several new markets. Shurig has also been coordinating the company's extensive research and development initiatives.
Shurig earned his bachelor's degree with a double major in International Business and Marketing from the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. In his role as President, Shurig will remain based in Indianapolis, Indiana.
"Brad and Jeff Quinn are pioneers in medical devices. The Quinn brothers are known in every corner of the industry," says Shurig. "We will continue to expand our footprint in the industry. Focusing on innovative products, we will continue to leverage our talented team of inventing clinicians to design products that fill unmet needs. Further, we will continue the Quinn legacy of putting the patient first. Top tier customer service has always been a top priority, and that will not change."
A Manufacturing Legacy
Starting in 1929, the Quinn family has a long history of manufacturing, beginning in the automotive industry. Then, in 1985, Brad and Jeff Quinn launched new venture, Engineered Medical Systems, from a small basement in Indianapolis. The company quickly grew to become a large OEM Manufacturer, working with dozens of companies across the industry. In the late 1990's, the company eventually became the largest US manufacturer of BVM resuscitators.
In 2005, EMS launched their own line of branded products under the Pulmodyne label. Since then, the company has grown from a single, airway product line manufactured in Indianapolis, to a large portfolio of Hospital and Emergency Medical products. Further, the company as expanded to now include manufacturing facilities in Baltimore, Maryland and Penang, Malaysia.
Since the launch of Pulmodyne, Brad and Jeff have led the company through a sustained period of growth, highlighted by the launch of multiple Disposable CPAP systems, and the launch of the premier emergency cricothyrotomy system available, the Control-Cric. Additionally, the company has enjoyed growth of nearly 600% under their leadership.
Moving forward, Brad and Jeff will remain on as Co-Chairmen of the Quinn Group.