CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) today announced the appointment of three highly respected pulmonologists as senior members of its medical team. The new team members are: Dr. Amy Hajari Case of Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta); Dr. Sonye Danoff of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (Baltimore); and Dr. Joyce Lee of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora). They will bring a combined 40-plus years of expertise in treating individuals with interstitial lung disease (ILD).
Current PFF medical team members are: Gregory Cosgrove, M.D., chief medical officer; Pauline Bianchi, B.S.N., R.N., senior vice president, research and programs; and Kevin Flaherty, M.D., M.S., steering committee chair, PFF Care Center Network and PFF Patient Registry.
Case, Danoff and Lee will provide leadership on the PFF's awareness and patient education programs. They will also support the expansion and engagement of the PFF Care Center Network, a collection of 68 medical centers nationwide that offer comprehensive care for patients with pulmonary fibrosis (PF).
More than 200,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis, a debilitating and progressive lung disease. With 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually, awareness of symptoms and risk factors is crucial. There is no known cure for the disease.
"Drs. Case, Danoff and Lee will share their extensive knowledge of interstitial lung disease and experience from both the clinical and research settings with the PFF," said Dr. Cosgrove. "These appointments are key to our strategy to improve research, clinical care, outreach and patient education."
"I'm proud to the join the PFF in this leadership role," said Dr. Case. "The PFF has supported me and Piedmont Healthcare in our efforts to provide high-quality care for PF patients and I am eager to further serve the community."
Dr. Lee said she welcomed "this opportunity to join the passionate and committed team at the PFF to develop and refine programs for PF patients."
Calling the PFF "the nexus for fostering collaboration among PF researchers nationally," Dr. Danoff said she aims to contribute to the efforts of the organization in advancing research, education and PF patient care.
About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Better Business Bureau accredited charity. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844TalkPFF (844.825.5733) or 312.587.9272 outside of the U.S.
