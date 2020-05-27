BOSTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports brand PUMA and Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, have partnered to create a performance wear collection designed for working out anywhere with street-ready style and features.
The PUMA x Gold's Gym limited collection brings together PUMA's legacy in sports performance with the rich heritage of Gold's Gym in an exclusive men's, women's and unisex apparel line that includes high-intensity training footwear along with retro-inspired apparel and accessories.
Featured in the collection is the LQD CELL Hydra Gold's Gym Shoe, which boasts a full-length LQD CELL stable-cushioned midsole. A premium rubber outsole supports any explosive movement, while aggressive lateral wrap-ups give extra stability.
Apparel-tech features power up the Gold's Gym Unisex Tank, including a flock print with the iconic Gold's Gym logo and removable patch at the front hem, along with dryCELL technology to keep the wearer dry and comfortable. The best gym hoodies never go out of style, and the Gold's Gym Hoodie is no exception, with a relaxed silhouette, roomy sleeves, raw-edge detail and a vintage-inspired Gold's Gym design.
The Gold's Gym Bodysuit features an inner bra, elastic taping detail and bold center PUMA x Gold's Gym logo graphic. Other pieces in the collection include cropped tops, tank tops and woven jackets and pants along with a gym bag and backpack.
The PUMA x Gold's Gym Collection is now available at PUMA.com, goldsgear.com and participating Gold's Gym Pro Shops starting today, May 27.
