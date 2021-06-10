KITTERY, Maine, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- pumpspotting, a breastfeeding platform that supports new parents throughout their baby-feeding journeys and allows employers to provide essential family benefits, today announced the appointment of Matt Douglas to the pumpspotting Board of Directors. Douglas joins a distinguished group of experts on the pumpspotting Board including Caitlin Wege, Chairman of the Board, Managing Partner of MooDoos Investments and President of Tech Coast Angels San Diego Chapter; Tim Hoechst, former Chief Technology Officer at Accenture Federal Services and SVP of Oracle; and board observers Joe Powers, Managing Director of Maine Venture Fund, and Susan Morris, seasoned Sales and Marketing VP, Maine Angels member.
The appointment of Matt Douglas to the pumpspotting Board adds a strong family-tech voice to the pumpspotting leadership team. Both Punchbowl and pumpspotting build technology platforms that support families in the most important years of their lives.
"We're thrilled to have Matt join our talented pumpspotting Board, and welcome his product knowledge and high-growth startup experience to the table," said Amy VanHaren, CEO and Founder of pumpspotting. "We look forward to collectively expanding our impact and driving our next phase of growth as a team."
Matt Douglas is the Founder & CEO of Punchbowl, and has led the Company from inception to profitability. Matt has raised three rounds of venture capital from Intel Capital, Contour Ventures, Launchpad Ventures and other prominent angel investors. In addition, he negotiated and closed a strategic investment and multi-year commercial relationship with Party City Holdings, Inc. and an exclusive licensing relationship with The Walt Disney Company. Matt has 20+ years of experience in software and mobile technology, with expertise in team building, product vision, and creative marketing. Prior to Punchbowl, Matt held Senior roles at Adobe Systems and Bose Corporation.
"As a CEO and a parent, I see the huge potential of pumpspotting's business," said Douglas. "The company has strong leadership, a respected brand, and all the pieces in place to be a leading solution for parents and essential family benefits."
About pumpspotting
pumpspotting empowers women by enabling nursing, pumping, breast- and chestfeeding parents to achieve their feeding goals. The company's software and services, deployed by employers, retailers and other partners, transform legally-required accommodations into comprehensive and effective programming that positions employers as heroes and helps working parents feed both their families and their careers. Moms love pumpspotting because its encouraging community reduces isolation and anxiety while connecting them with peers, experts and places to feed. For more information, visit pumpspotting.com.
