DALLAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today emphasized that the company's recent acquisition of the Hemp4mula confections business includes access to a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process and the university medical research behind the patented extraction process. Puration has the only license of the NCM Biotech Patented Extraction process. NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and Puration has access to that research. "We by no means plan to get into the pharmaceutical business," explained Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration. "But we do look forward to having the ability to back the benefits of our Puration CBD Gummies and Gum with research."
See a recent research report on CBD extracts derived from NCM Biotech's patented extraction process: Journal of Cannabis Research
Puration is working now to rebrand Hemp4mula, and research backed benefits are intended to be an instrumental component of the new branding.
For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com
