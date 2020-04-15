DALLAS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) continues to update shareholders with regular updates posted to the company's website under a Coronavirus tab. Management began posting the regular updates over a month ago to provide the most up-to-date information on any impacts that might arise from the Coronavirus situation. So far, PURA has not experienced any negative impacts and has otherwise encountered some potential upside.
Steady Sales:
Fortunately, the company executed a production run of its EVERx CBD Sports Water prior to the Coronavirus shutdown which has provided the company with an inventory to maintain ongoing sales.
CBD Business Acquisition Pipeline Boost:
With the stress put on businesses in general to include many cannabis businesses, PURA has seen an acquisition pipeline increase fueling its CBD business acquisition campaign launched earlier this year.
New Product Opportunity:
The PURA weekly updates have also highlighted a new potential opportunity to produce a new product line. The company has recently fielded two requests to produce hand sanitizer. Management is evaluating the opportunity.
To see more on PURA's recent updates, visit the company's website and check back regularly for the latest updates.
For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1-(800) 861-1350