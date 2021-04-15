WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Purdue University has chosen the inventor and leading innovator of artificial turf to provide the new surface for their football practice field at the Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex, providing the players with a world-class athletic turf for the 2021 training season. AstroTurf® fields have traditionally been a top choice among Big Ten schools.
The Bimel Complex, built in 2009, consists of two lighted 100-yard fields and is the primary practice area for Purdue Football. One field consists of Bermuda grass to match the field at Ross-Ade Stadium, and the other is synthetic turf. Purdue is installing AstroTurf® on the synthetic turf field, located north of the Mollenkopf Athletic Facility.
For the new training field, the Purdue University Athletics program chose AstroTurf®'s RootZone 3D3 Blend. This high-tech turf features a texturized layer of fibers, known as Trionic fibers, which are engineered to hold down the infill and minimize migration, thus offering superior durability, grass-like traction, and a safer playing surface.
In addition, the AstroTurf®'s RootZone 3D3 Blend 60 oz. 2-inch turf will be installed over a Brock SP14 pad for even greater shock absorbency and stability. These two cutting-edge athletic turf products will give the football team a field they can play on safely, no matter how hard they train. The university was impressed with the safety aspects, as well as the durability of the turf.
Purdue University is the founding member of the Big Ten Conference (B1G), the oldest Division 1 collegiate athletic conference in the country. The school's football team, known as the Boilermakers, is one of the most competitive in the West Division of the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers boast a history of 64 winning seasons, including 19 seasons with eight or more victories, 10 with at least nine wins, and one season with at least 10 wins. Purdue has five unbeaten seasons in its history, and the Boilermakers have won an impressive eight Big Ten Conference titles.
The football program is also known for cultivating top-flight quarterbacks. Three have been selected for induction into the College Hall of Fame – Bob Griese, Mike Phipps, and Mark Herrmann – while two are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame – Griese and Len Dawson. Griese, Dawson, and Drew Brees have all gone on to become Super Bowl champion quarterbacks, making Purdue one of two universities that can claim multiple quarterback champs.
The entire Purdue Football Program is primed for an excellent year. The new AstroTurf® practice field will give them a powerful training environment, setting them up to prepare for an exciting year. Purdue will open the 2021 season on September 4th against Oregon State. The game will be played on the Boilermakers' home turf at Ross-Ade Stadium.
