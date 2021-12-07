PHOENIX, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp retailer and distributor Pure CBD Vapors has confirmed that they have acquired Cloud9Hemp.com, a Nashville-based brand that specializes in CBD (cannabidiol) products. Founded in 2014, the Tennessee company sought out to offer a legal alternative to medical cannabis, seeing CBD derived from hemp as a fully capable option based on decades of research detailing the cannabinoid's properties. The brand has since developed a massive following as their CBD products are known for being extremely effective, and for offering a wide array of cloud-pleasing, carefully formulated product options including tinctures, concentrates, vape cartridges and more.
Cloud9Hemp.com has shown interest in the legal cannabinoid market for some time, and now Pure CBD Vapors will pick up where they left off, bringing the newly acquired brand into the new era of cannabinoids emerging on the market that are both legal and unique in their valuable effects to the body and mind. Pure CBD Vapors, with their passion for delivering only the purest, highest-quality and most effective hemp products possible, aims to maintain the following of Cloud9Hemp.com by expanding its product catalog and offering a richer variety of cannabinoid-specific formulas to address individual needs.
Pure CBD Vapors is extremely proud of the acquisition, as it allows them to reach even more people seeking out hemp-based solutions to their daily needs. The company has already been enormously successful by acting as one of the largest online distributors of hemp products anywhere and relying on extremely strict quality standards and testing protocols to provide customers with only the finest cannabinoid-based formulas possible.
About Pure CBD Vapors:
Founded in 2014, Pure CBD Vapors was launched in order to act as a one-stop shop for premium-quality hemp goods at affordable prices. The company was one of the first to sell CBD online, first with a primary focus on CBD vaping goods. Now, the brand has expanded to offer a massive variety of hemp-derived products ranging from personal care items to edibles, and everything in between, all while being at the cutting edge of cannabinoid discoveries. Including Delta8 Vape Pens, Delta 8 Cartridges, Delta 10, THCO, THCP and more.
