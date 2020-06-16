WELLESLEY, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pure Glow, Boston's popular organic spray tan studio, announced the opening of its second location in Wellesley. Located 10 miles outside of the city, Pure Glow's newest studio at 22 Church Street in Wellesley's Church Square, will offer organic spray tans and cutting edge wellness services including Pure Confidence LED Light Therapy and Pure Detox Infrared Sauna. Pure Glow will open its doors in Wellesley and will reopen its original location at 176 Newbury Street when the city of Boston announces the second group of Phase 2 reopenings including spas and tanning salons. Appointments can now be scheduled at both Pure Glow locations at pureglow.com.
"During a time when it's so important to be shopping local and supporting small businesses we are proud to be opening our second Pure Glow location in Greater Boston," said owner Lauren Rampello. "Exclusively in Wellesley, we are introducing innovative LED Light Therapy and Infrared Sauna services to provide clients with additional safe skincare and wellness benefits," Rampello added.
The new 1,000 square foot studio in Wellesley with six new treatment rooms will introduce Pure Glow clients to professional grade LED Light Therapy services for the body and face. LED Light Therapy targets skin issues such as uneven skin tones, helps heal wounds and scars, and is an anti-aging treatment which has been clinically proven to visibly reduce fine lines, crow's feet and cellulite. LED Light Therapy treatments can boost collagen production up to 300% to give skin a rejuvenated look and feel.
Infrared Sauna treatments, available at the new Pure Glow location in Wellesley, will allow clients to relax in a private sauna for 45 or 60 minutes, while listening to a podcast, music, or enjoy a guided meditation. Infrared Sauna's are known to support weight loss, stress relief, lower blood pressure, improve and brighten skin tone, and help with muscle pain and recovery. Pure Glow clients can book individual sessions or purchase packages for all services. Due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis, both studios will be equipped with appropriate PPE gear, and will also be reducing the amount of clients that are allowed in the studio at once. Pure Glow will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m., and will only allow four clients to be in the studio at any given time, while it's Boston location will only allow one client in the studio at a time.
"It's important to know your comfort level as you return to doing things in your everyday life," said Rampello. She added, "We are taking all the necessary steps to make sure we are prepared and offer the safest environment for our clients."
About Pure Glow
Opening its first location in September 2014, owner Lauren Rampello created Pure Glow in an effort to bring a genuinely safe, high performing and natural-looking tanning experience to Boston.
