FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful run at May's historic all-virtual ECRM conference, bottled water company, Pure NZ plans to expand their product sales into the United States retail market. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference is an opportunity for established and emerging brands to meet with retailers in their field, in the hopes of having their products sold through some of the largest online and brick and mortar retailers in the United States.
Last month's ECRM program on Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition has been a unique event since social distancing procedures required the conference to be held entirely online. This sudden change in meeting format has drawn attention to the value of brands who are able to adapt and demonstrate significant tech-literacy, in what can be called the new age of business to business marketing. Pure NZ sat down with retail buyers for both in-store and e-commerce sales and were met with a host of offers for their future in the U.S. market.
Clean drinking water is essential to all life on Earth, but not all bottled water is created equal. Pure NZ caught the attention of retail buyers because of the naturally occurring minerals, and proven purity of their spring water. The water for Pure NZ is bottled at source, at a naturally occurring spring beneath their bottling facility, and the company has been supplying impeccable quality water locally and internationally for years.
The company's expansion comes as no surprise, following their upward growth trend since their inception in 2010. NZ Drinks founders come from a strong background of over 30 combined years in the bottled beverage industry, and this experience has been a driving force behind the company's continued success.
In addition to their business heavy background, NZ Drinks says another major selling point for them as a company has been their ongoing push for sustainability. Bottling their water directly at the source not only ensures quality, but it also cuts down on shipping, which significantly reduces the company's eco-footprint. Additionally, NZ Drinks is committed to using 100% recycled plastic for their best-selling water bottles, in an attempt to meet customer demand, while also cutting back on the manufacturing of new plastic materials.
While all of these details add value to the Pure NZ brand, so much of May's ECRM conference hinged upon a strong understanding of the digital marketplace. Pure NZ says that their products are already listed for sale online, giving them a leg up in the online retail world.
Customers who are searching for premium bottled water tend to be part of a niche market. Water, as a vital part of life, is a personal and important buying choice, and customers usually remain loyal to one brand that they find works best for their body. This is where NZ Drinks has had great success. Customers who try their water for the first time, are extremely likely to continue buying Pure NZ in the future, for all of their bottled water.
Now, with products for sale online, and in a multitude of countries across the globe, Pure NZ is expanding their reach into the U.S. retail market, both online and in stores.
